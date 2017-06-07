Zemas Madhouse Foods Receives 2017 Gluten-Free Trailblazer Award, Launches in all Wegmans Locations

Grocery Headquarters Magazine names Zemas Madhouse Foods an award-winner for innovation and industry impact in free-from category.

-- Zemas Madhouse Foods, a company dedicated to manufacturing gluten-free, ancient whole grain, better for you cookies and baking mixes is the proud recipient of the Gluten-Free Trailblazer Award fromGrocery Headquarters Magazine. In recognition of their innovation and industry impact, Zemas has been named as an award-winner in the free-from category.Zemas cookies and baking mixes are top eight allergen free, gluten free (without the nuts) non GMO, Kosher, Vegan and full of quality ingredients like chia seeds, flaxmeal, and hemp. "Attracting health conscious and allergy sensitive consumers has been at the core of my business since we began making clean packaged food in 2008," Jill Motew, founder and CEO of Zemas explained. "This award means so much because it's truly a reflection of what we strive for with our products."Thanks to awards like this from Grocery Headquarters, Clean Eating and Preventionmagazines, Zemas grew by more than 300 percent in 2016 alone.Now with snack size packages of their popular bite-size cookies available this summer, Zemas is also expanding to all Wegmans locations. Wegmans will carry all six of Zemas' award winning mixes and all four flavors of its new ready-to-eat cookie line."The response to our line of better for you cookies has been great and we're looking forward to reaching even more health conscious consumers as our baking mixes and cookies hit the shelves at Wegmans," Motew added.Zemas cookies and baking mixes are Top 8 Allergen-Free, Non-GMO Project Verified, GFCO and Vegan certified, Kosher and made without refined sugar. Zemas cookies and mixes are made of ancient whole grains (e.g., teff, millet and quinoa) and a superseed trio (chia, hemp and flax) with built in Omega 3's, fiber and protein."We are committed to providing consumers with the highest-quality cookies and baking mixes that are delicious, clean and entirely wholesome," said Motew.Zemas baking mixes and cookies are available at www.zemasfoods.com and at retailers nationwide.Zemas Madhouse Foods is dedicated to manufacturing gluten-free, ancient grain cookies and baking mixes that support a clean eating lifestyle through the use of minimally processed ingredients that can safely be a part of diets that are limited, allergy-free and diabetic-friendly. Zemas commits to being free of the top 8 allergens (dairy, soy, eggs, shellfish, peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, fish) as well as rice, sesame, yeast, sulfites, additives, trans fats, preservatives and refined sugar. Zemas Madhouse Foods cookies and baking mixes are available at select Whole Foods and specialty stores across the country, online retailers and at www.zemasfoods.com