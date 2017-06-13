 
News By Tag
* Coloring Books
* Books
* Publishing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
13121110987

The Mom's Choice Awards® Names Doodle Art Alley Books Among the Best in Family-Friendly Products

Believe in Yourself Selected as a Gold Award Recipient by the Mom's Choice Awards
 
 
Believe in Yourself: Coloring Book
Believe in Yourself: Coloring Book
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Coloring Books
Books
Publishing

Industry:
Books

Location:
Chicago - Illinois - US

Subject:
Awards

CHICAGO - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The Mom's Choice Awards® has selected Believe in Yourself as a Gold Award Recipient and as among the best in family-friendly media, products and services. Previous Gold Award Recipients in the Doodle Art Alley Books series include Imagination Will Take You Everywhere, Mistakes Are Proof That You Are Trying, and Attitude is Everything. The MCA evaluation process uses a propriety methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal, and cost. "We are thrilled to earn the Mom's Choice Awards Honoring Excellence Seal of Approval and a Gold Recipient for Samantha Snyder's wonderful coloring books that provide so much fun and inspiration for all ages," says Kathleen Welton, Publisher of AKA Associates. "We know all the great things the MCA does to connect consumers, educators, and caregivers with the best products and services available for families."

To be considered for an award, each entrant submits five (5) identical samples for testing. Entries are matched to evaluators in the MCA database. Evaluators are bound by a strict code of ethics not only to ensure objectivity, but also to ensure that the evaluation is free from manufacturer influence. The five evaluations are submitted to the MCA Executive Committee for final review and approval. "Our aim to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services," explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom's Choice Awards. "We have a passion to help families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality and also a great value. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists; but we also engage parents, children, educators, and caregivers because they are experts in knowing what is best for their families." With the evaluation now complete, the testing samples of Doodle Art Alley Books will be donated to schools, libraries, hospitals, and nonprofit organizations.

About Doodle Art Alley Books

AKA Associates is the publisher of the best-selling Doodle Art Alley Books Series of coloring books for all ages. Samantha Snyder is the author and illustrator of books in the series as well as the founder of Doodle Art Alley. While teaching elementary school, she often drew up coloring pages and printables for her students and fellow teachers. She decided to start sharing her creations and in 2008, Doodle Art Alley was founded. Doodle Art Alley is dedicated to giving doodles, scribbles, random lines, shapes, and squiggly lines the proper credit they deserve. For more information visit: www.akabooks.com and www.doodle-art-alley.com. Doodle Art Alley Books are available wherever books are sold.

About the Mom's Choice Awards®

The Mom's Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The organization is based in the United States and has reviewed thousands of entries from more than 55 countries. Around the world, parents, educators, retailers and members of the media look for the MCA mother-and-child Honoring Excellence seal of approval when selecting quality products and services for children and families. Learn more about the Mom's Choice Awards by visiting their website: www.MomsChoiceAwards.com.

***

Contact
aka books
***@akabooks.com
End
Source:Doodle Art Alley Books
Email:***@akabooks.com Email Verified
Tags:Coloring Books, Books, Publishing
Industry:Books
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 13, 2017
aka associates PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share