The Mom's Choice Awards® Names Doodle Art Alley Books Among the Best in Family-Friendly Products
Believe in Yourself Selected as a Gold Award Recipient by the Mom's Choice Awards
To be considered for an award, each entrant submits five (5) identical samples for testing. Entries are matched to evaluators in the MCA database. Evaluators are bound by a strict code of ethics not only to ensure objectivity, but also to ensure that the evaluation is free from manufacturer influence. The five evaluations are submitted to the MCA Executive Committee for final review and approval. "Our aim to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services," explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom's Choice Awards. "We have a passion to help families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality and also a great value. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists;
About Doodle Art Alley Books
AKA Associates is the publisher of the best-selling Doodle Art Alley Books Series of coloring books for all ages. Samantha Snyder is the author and illustrator of books in the series as well as the founder of Doodle Art Alley. While teaching elementary school, she often drew up coloring pages and printables for her students and fellow teachers. She decided to start sharing her creations and in 2008, Doodle Art Alley was founded. Doodle Art Alley is dedicated to giving doodles, scribbles, random lines, shapes, and squiggly lines the proper credit they deserve. For more information visit: www.akabooks.com and www.doodle-art-
About the Mom's Choice Awards®
The Mom's Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The organization is based in the United States and has reviewed thousands of entries from more than 55 countries. Around the world, parents, educators, retailers and members of the media look for the MCA mother-and-child Honoring Excellence seal of approval when selecting quality products and services for children and families. Learn more about the Mom's Choice Awards by visiting their website: www.MomsChoiceAwards.com.
