smarTours to return to Egypt in the fall

June 2017
Guided tour company will offer six trips to Egypt, including a Nile Cruise
 
 
NEW YORK - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- smarTours is announcing today that it's returning to Egypt this fall.

The first 10-day Splendors of Egypt tour, priced from as low as $1899 including airfare, will leave on November 28th, followed by another 2017 departure in December and four more from January to March 2018.

Egypt had been one of smarTours' most popular destinations, but the guided tour company suspended tours there due to the Egyptian Revolution in January, 2011.

The new tour will include three nights in Cairo, two nights in Luxor and three nights on a Nile River cruise. Highlights will include visits to the Great Pyramids of Giza, the Sphinx of Giza, Philae's Temple of Isis, Ptolemaic Temple for Horus and Sobek, Temple of Queen Hatshepsut Temples of Karnak & Luxor, Egyptian Museum of Antiquities and Khan El Khalili Bazaar District

"We're excited to return to Egypt, one of the world's great destinations," said smarTours co-CEO Greg Geronemus. "The political climate has greatly improved over the last six years, and we are confident that travelers will be able to enjoy this trip of a lifetime safely and comfortably with our carefully-planned itinerary."

Co-CEO David Rosner added, "Egypt was always one of our most popular tours. Everyone who returned raved about seeing the great Egyptian cities and the Pyramids. Our customers have been begging us to return for many years now, and a recent customer survey showed tremendous demand for this special destination. We're now at the point where we are ready to join the other American tour companies already taking their clients to Egypt."

Detailed information about the Egypt trip is at:
https://www.smartours.com/tour/splendors-egypt

smarTours, now in its 21st year, has taken almost 200,000 travelers to 40 different destinations around the world.

