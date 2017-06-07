News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
NorthStyle Offers Tips on Figure Flattering Swimsuits for Every Body Type
BILLERICA, MA --With the lazy days of summer upon us, women everywhere ponder the age old question: How to find a swimsuit that is comfortable, well-fitting and, most importantly, flatters the body? The key is to emphasize the positive. Don't let nagging insecurities about certain body parts stand in the way of summertime fun. Rather, embrace the body by wearing suits that fit and flatter.
"Pick your best body feature and focus on that area," advises Barry Schwartz, Vice President General Merchandise Manager at Potpourri Group. "What's most important is that you feel comfortable and confident, so a good fit is crucial." Barry also suggests thinking outside the box. "Most women are under the impression that stripes –especially on a bathing suit– are forbidden. In reality, a colorful diagonal striped one-piece suit can be incredibly flattering."
The good news: today's swimsuit designers understand that buying a swimsuit is one of the hardest purchases for most adult women. With figure enhancing and/or concealing patterns, supportive panels and mix and match size separates, it's easier than ever to find a gorgeous suit that works well for variety of figures.
Some of the top trends for summer 2017 include black and white styles, diagonal stripes, botanical prints, ruffles and polka dots. One-piece swimdresses are becoming increasingly popular. Tankinis, a two-piece tank top with a bottom that looks like a one piece, is another great option for those who seek coverage, but want the versatility of a two piece.
NorthStyle (http://www.NorthStyle.com), a leading women's catalog and internet retailer, offers a tremendous selection of swimsuits in a variety of sizes, colors and designs. Many styles feature built-in control panels for tummies and hips as well as built-in underwire shelf bra support for larger chests. Prices range from $74.95 to $119.00; both misses and women's sizes are available.
For a waist-slimming effect, look for details like contrast stitching or bands of color. The Double X Back Tank Swimsuit (https://www.northstyle.com/
Many women avoid wearing stripes for fear of looking heavier. But stripes can actually make you look thinner! Consider the U Back Tank or the Color Block Swimsuit, colorful one-pieces with diagonal stripes that work to define the waist. A scoop neckline and soft cups add shape and support.
Gathered or ruched material helps smooth and slim strategically in all the right places. In fact, ruching through the middle hides a multitude of sins and camouflages a less-than-flat tummy. Both the V-Neck Cross-Shirred Swimsuit and the Lady Lace Twist Bodice Swimsuit use this technique; the gathered fabric gives the illusion of a smaller waist.
Mix and match separates are terrific options for women who are looking for a different sized top and bottom, The Triple Tier Ruffled Tankini Top pairs perfectly with a Solid Swim Skirt (https://www.northstyle.com/
To support larger busts, choose suits with built in underwire shelf bras and halter top necklines like the Garden of Eden Keyhole Tankini top or the vibrant pink Waterfall Tankini Top with adjustable straps.
Strategically placed flounces and ruffles enhance smaller busts. For example, the Tiered Ruffle Swimsuit adds extra flair where necessary. The Floral Sweetheart Bandeau Swimsuit is stunning with a floral motif in trendy black and white.
Swimdresses look modern with updated patterns and varying skirt lengths. The Dot Swimdress, featuring fashionable polka dots, shapes and contours the body. Sporting the popular palm print design, the Palm Spring Shirred Swim Dress is fashioned with split shoulder straps and a built-in panty for extra comfort.
Effective Swimsuit Shopping Strategies
Trying on swimsuits in the privacy of one's home makes swimwear shopping a breeze. Here, from NorthStyle (https://www.northstyle.com)
· Shop at retailers that offer a wide selection of swimwear for a variety of colors, trends and size options.
· Go for mix and match separates when tops and bottoms are different sizes. The right fit is key.
· Don't forget the importance of accessories:
· Above all, do not be overly critical. Wear a swimsuit with confidence and enjoy the summer season. It goes by much too quickly.
Contact
Laura McDowell
***@comcast.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse