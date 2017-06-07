Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Back Anadalys De Armas, P.A as a Gold Member

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Anadalys De Armas, P.A as a Gold Member

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Anadalys De Armas, P.A as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Anadalys De Armas, P.A will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.Originally from Cuba, Anadalys De Armas has been a resident of Miami-Dade County for over 20 years. Raising a family in Miami has given her insight into the many amenities and lifestyles each neighborhood offers. Her ability to make good judgments and quick decisions as well as her extensive knowledge of Miami-Dade areas provides buyers and sellers with the facts they need in order to make informed and accurate decisions. She also lived in several other countries like Russia and Sweden, where she acquired international experiences and perspectives. She is fluent in English and Spanish, and understands quite a bit of the Russian language.Anadalys became a Real Estate Agent in 2004. Her real estate specialties include sales in both the Commercial and Residential fields, along with Commercial Leasing. She truly enjoys the opportunity to help people realize their real estate dreams. To this end, she provides complete loyalty to each individual; from home buyers and sellers, to project developers and investors, the ultimate goal remains the same: complete satisfaction and a lasting relationship.Her hobbies include running, yoga, horse riding, charity, travelling, jet skiing and scuba diving. Her love of reading keeps her up with current events, the latest in technology, and market trends. The result in personal growth is a benefit to her, as well as to her customers. She is very active in the local community, participating in many events.She supports multiple charities, including the One Child Matters, the Children's Miracle Network, and others. Supporting charity "gives me self-confidence and spiritual strength, and also helps me remember what really matters in life," she says.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.anadrealtor@yahoo.com