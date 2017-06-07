GSF Mortgage Welcomes MLO in Jacksonville

Contact

-- GSF Mortgage Corp. is pleased to announce Ashley Whealton as a new addition to our Jacksonville office. A native of Louisville, Kentucky and a graduate of Sullivan University, she is new to the mortgage business and is looking forward to the challenge of being GSF's newest loan originator.Whealton previously worked as the director of finance and administration for a tech company. She describes her customer service philosophy as, "Communication is key to perfecting the client experience."and believes that keeping customers aware and well-informed of their options is crucial to building successful and long-lasting relationships.Whealton came to GSF Mortgage after speaking with some of the company's employees and learning of the individual successes that they have achieved as well as the positive and productive work environment that GSF is known for."Ashley has been an outstanding addition to our office! The combination of compassion for her customers and attention to detail make Ashley one of the strongest loan officers in the Jacksonville area. The entire office is extremely excited to welcome her aboard," says Branch Manager Chad Murphy.Whealton is a vital part of the Giving Back Program and is active in several local organizations including the City Rescue Mission and Best Buddies.Whealton can be reached at (904) 607-2545 or awhealton@gogsf.com.GSF Mortgage continues to expand and is currently looking to fill a number of positions throughout the United States including branch managers, mortgage underwriters and mortgage processors. If you are looking for a dynamic company with a great work culture, benefits and a remarkable reputation, please visit gogsf.com/careers.# # #GSF Mortgage is an established and experienced direct mortgage lender with more than 23 years of lending experience. We continue to serve the next generation of homeowners by designing and maintaining a solution based and efficient Mortgage process. We pride ourselves on consistency and integrity, which is why the average tenure of a GSF employee is more than 10 years. With over 40 locations nationwide, our team continues to grow and thrive. Interested in finding out more about us? Visit us at GoGSF.com and check out our available career opportunities.