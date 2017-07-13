 
What Drives Hacktivism? Weighing the Payoffs Against the Risks

 
 
Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking
Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking
 
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- A new study examining factors that contribute to the likelihood of a hacktivist carrying out an attack showed, unexpectedly, that the payoffs are the main predictor, not the risks involved. The study, which also considered the potential effects of sex differences and peer hacking activity on hacktivism, is published in Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers (http://www.liebertpub.com/). The article is available free on the Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking (http://online.liebertpub.com/doi/full/10.1089/cyber.2016.0706) website until July 13, 2017.

Jessica Bodford, PhD and Virginia Kwan, PhD, Arizona State University, Tempe, used game theory to determine how a group of computer science students weight the perceived risks and benefits of hacktivism, which is hacking to deliver a moral, ethical, or social justice message. Another aim of the study was to develop a descriptive profile of a potential hacktivist, as described in the article entitled "A Game Theoretical Approach to Hacktivism: Is Attack Likelihood a Product of Risks and Payoffs (http://online.liebertpub.com/doi/full/10.1089/cyber.2016....)?"

"Hacktivism is becoming increasingly more prevalent as an inexpensive and easily accessible alternative to real world protests. The lack of variability by gender is important to note as we seek to develop a reliable profile of potential hacktivists," says Editor-in-Chief Brenda K. Wiederhold, PhD, MBA, BCB, BCN, Interactive Media Institute, San Diego, California and Virtual Reality Medical Institute, Brussels, Belgium.

About the Journal

Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking (http://www.liebertpub.com/cyber)is an authoritative peer-reviewed journal published monthly online with Open Access options and in printthat explores the psychological and social issues surrounding the Internet and interactive technologies.  Complete tables of contents and a sample issue may be viewed on the Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking website.

About the Publisher

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers (http://www.liebertpub.com/) is a privately held, fully integrated media company known for establishing authoritative peer-reviewed journals in many promising areas of science and biomedical research, including Games for Health Journal, Telemedicine and e-Health, andJournal of Child and Adolescent Psychopharmacology. Its biotechnology trade magazine, GEN (Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News), was the first in its field and is today the industry's most widely read publication worldwide. A complete list of the firm's 80 journals, books, and newsmagazines is available on the Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers website.

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc.    140 Huguenot St., New Rochelle, NY 10801-5215    www.liebertpub.com

         Phone: (914) 740-2100    (800) M-LIEBERT    Fax:  (914) 740-2101

Media Contact
Kathryn Ryan
914-740-2250
kryan@liebertpub.com
