News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ibis Enterprises and Ohlson Lavoie Collaborative Join Forces to Launch The Wellness Hub
Making Health Care Accessible & Convenient for Small Communities
The Wellness Hub, a collaborative community partnership, integrates physicians, specialty clinics, outpatient, wellness, and recreation services, and provides a smart, strategic path and innovative solution to improve the health status of communities.
By pooling community resources among municipalities, healthcare providers, higher education and other community organizations, The Wellness Hub provides one convenient location and has a positive impact on communities.
Economically, the proposed spending for staff, supplies, equipment and other expenses will directly impact the local community. From an employment perspective, the Wellness Hub would generate approximately 40 full-time equivalent positions -- a combination of part-time and full-time positions. Other related services would stimulate additional full and part-time employment.
If you are a community leader and want to learn more about The Wellness Hub and the positive impact that it can have for your community, please contact us.
We want to hear your story and the issues that you are facing and work together to provide viable solutions for your community.
Please contact: Donna F. Jarmusz, IBIS,dfjarmusz@ibis-
IBIS
IBIS is a national business and facility development company whose mission is to create healthier communities for all ages to improve the health status of communities through collaborative community partnerships. We provide our clients with business planning, business operations & facility development, operations and management consulting and performance improvement services for successful projects.
OLC
OLC is an international architecture firm and master plan designer of wellness-oriented developments, integrated medical fitness centers and municipal/collegiate recreational facilities. Our design process is enriched by collaborative spirit, creative commitment and a client-centered attitude. We partner clients' business goals and strategic insights with our aesthetic vision, deep experience and problem-solving skills to create superior outcomes and successful design projects.
Contact
Donna F. Jarmusz
IBIS Enterprises
***@ibis-enterprises.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse