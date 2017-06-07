 
Industry News





Ibis Enterprises and Ohlson Lavoie Collaborative Join Forces to Launch The Wellness Hub

Making Health Care Accessible & Convenient for Small Communities
 
 
PITTSBORO, N.C. - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Ibis Enterprises (IBIS) and Ohlson Lavoie Collaborative (OLC) are pleased to announce The Wellness Hub.  This innovative model addresses the healthcare challenges facing small communities where hospitals may be closing and lack of accessible convenient health care services is becoming a major issue.

The Wellness Hub, a collaborative community partnership, integrates physicians, specialty clinics, outpatient, wellness, and recreation services, and provides a smart, strategic path and innovative solution to improve the health status of communities.

By pooling community resources among municipalities, healthcare providers, higher education and other community organizations, The Wellness Hub provides one convenient location and has a positive impact on communities.

Economically, the proposed spending for staff, supplies, equipment and other expenses will directly impact the local community.  From an employment perspective, the Wellness Hub would generate approximately 40 full-time equivalent positions -- a combination of part-time and full-time positions. Other related services would stimulate additional full and part-time employment.

If you are a community leader and want  to learn more about The Wellness Hub and the positive impact that it can have for your community, please contact us.

We want to hear your story and the issues that you are facing and work together to provide viable solutions for your community.

Please contact: Donna F. Jarmusz, IBIS,dfjarmusz@ibis-enterprises.com, 919.533.6536 or Hervey Lavoie, OLC, hlavoie@olcdesigns.com, 303.294.9244 to start discussing solutions.

IBIS

IBIS is a national business and facility development company whose mission is to create healthier communities for all ages to improve the health status of communities through collaborative community partnerships.  We provide our clients with business planning, business operations & facility development, operations and management consulting and performance improvement services for successful projects.

OLC

OLC is an international architecture firm and master plan designer of wellness-oriented developments, integrated medical fitness centers and municipal/collegiate recreational facilities.  Our design process is enriched by collaborative spirit, creative commitment and a client-centered attitude.  We partner clients' business goals and strategic insights with our aesthetic vision, deep experience and problem-solving skills to create superior outcomes and successful design projects.

Click to Share