Local Orthodontist Gives the Gift of a Smile for Mother's Day
Thurman Orthodontics awards mother with free orthodontic treatment
The orthodontic practice in Bakersfield launched a Mother's Day giveaway contest in the beginning of May with the goal of giving one deserving mother the gift of a beautiful smile.
"Moms are always thinking about their kids and the family and a lot of times don't take time for themselves. As a treat for our moms out there, we wanted to do something special. With our Mother's Day Giveaway we hoped to award a deserving mom who could put herself first for once," explains Dr. Michael Thurman, owner of Thurman Orthodontics.
Thurman Orthodontics announced the winner of the free braces giveaway on June 12th when the mother came in for her son's orthodontic appointment with Dr. Thurman. The winning mom was elated to hear the news.
"I just want to thank Dr. Thurman and his staff for this wonderful surprise of the gift of braces. I was totally surprised, and feel truly blessed to have won this gift. I have never won anything in my life, and I have wanted and needed braces since I was in high school. As a mother, we always put our children first, which includes braces for them. Never in my dreams did I imagine that I could have a beautiful smile like my children, especially at my age," says Dani Woolford, winner of the Mother's Day Giveaway.
Thurman Orthodontics continually strives to give back to the community in any way they can. For more information about the practice or to schedule a complimentary orthodontic exam, visit www.thurmanorthodontics.com or call (661) 395-0698.
Thurman Orthodontics offers quality orthodontic care for children, teens and adults at an affordable cost. The practice strives to exceed expectations in every way possible by providing the best service in a fun and rewarding office atmosphere. Thurman Orthodontics is committed to the community, continuously searching for ways to give back. For more information about the practice and community outreach programs, visit www.thurmanorthodontics.com.
