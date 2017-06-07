News By Tag
HRO Today Releases APAC Study: Growth of Freelancers and Best Practices for Attracting Them
This exclusive report reveals that the APAC region is growing rapidly, with nearly one-half of respondents anticipating their use of freelancers will increase within the next 24 months. The use of freelancers over the prior two years has also increased, as nearly a quarter of respondents reported an increase during that time.
"We found in this study that there are myriad factors that most attract freelancers, but for most, higher pay isn't one of them," said Larry Basinait, Vice President of Market Research, SharedXpertise. "Flexibility was cited by 85 percent—by far the most cited factor—followed by the chance for more interesting projects and clearly defined project specifications."
"This study also helps us identify which roles freelancers can fill and how we might best reach them," said Craig Fisher, Head of Global Marketing, Allegis Global Solutions. "To help further, Allegis has been at the forefront of providing localized expertise and services that help employers connect with the right employees, and we pride ourselves on specializing in the APAC market."
This study is the first in a series of HRO Today Flash Reports. These reports discuss the results of research and editorial papers that address today's topics of interest in the HR community, and can be leveraged to support business decisions and to spark discussions among human resource practitioners and thought leaders globally.
The exclusive report is available for download by visiting https://form.jotform.us/
About Allegis Global Solutions
Allegis Global Solutions is a leader in global talent solutions. To date, they support clients in more than 60 countries through regional hubs, matching great people with businesses seeking to optimize their permanent and contingent workforce. Allegis delivers scalable, flexible and customized solutions, shaped around your unique business requirements and culture. They draw upon decades of industry expertise and market insight to design strategies that work. They develop innovative tools, products and processes that deliver the results you seek. And they do all this better than anyone else. For more information, visit allegisglobalsolutions.com.
About HRO Today and HRO Today Global
HRO Today and HRO Today Global offers the broadest and deepest reach available anywhere into the human resources industry. Our magazines, web portals, research, e-newsletters, events, and social networks reach over 180,000 senior-level HR decision-makers with rich and objective game-changing content. Our number-one strength is our reach. HR leaders rely heavily on the HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Rankings across six different categories when selecting an HR service provider.
About SharedXpertise
SharedXpertise is the leader in providing media, events and associations that develop professional practices in the areas of corporate responsibility, human resources and financial management. Its media offerings include print and online publications, it provides leading conferences named the HRO Today Forums, and it offers association membership programs. SharedXpertise serves strategy-level corporate executives in the North America, EMEA and APAC regions.
Media Contact:
Bill MacRae
bill.macrae@
