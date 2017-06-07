 
Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
13121110987


Erum Kistemaker Named President of VFAWL Board

Erum Kistemaker & Kelly Chanfrau.
Erum Kistemaker & Kelly Chanfrau.
 
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Kistemaker Business Law Group is pleased to announce managing partner and attorney Erum has been installed as president of the Volusia Flagler Association for Women Lawyers (VFAWL) board of directors.

"It is an honor to continue serving on the VFAWL board as board chair for 2017-18," said Kistemaker. "I am excited for the year ahead and all it has to in store for our organization."

The installation, which was conducted by Volusia County Court Judge Belle B. Schumann, took place at the June 8 VFAWL's Woman of the Year luncheon at the Halifax River Yacht Club in Daytona Beach

VFAWL will also be presenting its Woman of the Year Award to Kelly Chanfrau and its Distinguished Service Award to Kathie Selover.

The full slate of new VFAWL officers and board members installed at the luncheon are:

Erum Kristemaker, president

Ali Hansen, president elect

Judge Kathryn Weston, treasurer

Rachel Ebert, secretary

Courtney Hayes, communications director

Director: Allison McCabe, director

Director: Erica Johnson, director

Director: Sarah Fogle, director

Director: Cynthia Lane, director

The Volusia Flagler Association for Women Lawyers is a chapter of the Florida Association for Women Lawyers (FAWL).  FAWL was formed on June 30, 1951. A Constitution and bylaws were adopted on June 7, 1952.  In 1980, the membership voted to amend the bylaws to provide for local chapters of the association.

Earlier this year, Kistemaker was named to FAWL's Fast Track subcommittee, works to vet endorsement requests of bills filed, or to be filed, in the Florida Legislature by individuals or organizations other than FAWL, or other initiatives, rules, or positions directly impacting FAWL's mission.

VFAWL was formed on March 21, 1995 with mission to promote the advancement of women in the legal profession, expand the leadership role of its members in the community at large, further the common interest of its members and to encourage camaraderie among its members and other professional women in Volusia and Flagler Counties.

VFAWL holds a luncheon on the second Thursday of each month at Halifax River Yacht Club.  In addition, VFAWL has regular social events and community service opportunities.

# # #

Kistemaker Business Law Group opened in 2010 and their areas of practice include Condo/HOA Law and Litigation, Real Estate Law and Litigation, Business Law and Litigation, and Construction Law and Litigation. Their offices are located at 120 East Granada Blvd. in Ormond Beach, Fla. They are open Monday through Friday from 9:00am until 5:00pm. They can be reached online at http://daytonabusinesslawyers.com or https://www.facebook.com/ekbusinesslaw, or via phone at 386-310-7997.

Source:Kistemaker Business Law Group
Email:***@e-kbusinesslaw.com
Click to Share