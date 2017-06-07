News By Tag
Erum Kistemaker Named President of VFAWL Board
"It is an honor to continue serving on the VFAWL board as board chair for 2017-18," said Kistemaker. "I am excited for the year ahead and all it has to in store for our organization."
The installation, which was conducted by Volusia County Court Judge Belle B. Schumann, took place at the June 8 VFAWL's Woman of the Year luncheon at the Halifax River Yacht Club in Daytona Beach
VFAWL will also be presenting its Woman of the Year Award to Kelly Chanfrau and its Distinguished Service Award to Kathie Selover.
The full slate of new VFAWL officers and board members installed at the luncheon are:
Erum Kristemaker, president
Ali Hansen, president elect
Judge Kathryn Weston, treasurer
Rachel Ebert, secretary
Courtney Hayes, communications director
Director: Allison McCabe, director
Director: Erica Johnson, director
Director: Sarah Fogle, director
Director: Cynthia Lane, director
The Volusia Flagler Association for Women Lawyers is a chapter of the Florida Association for Women Lawyers (FAWL). FAWL was formed on June 30, 1951. A Constitution and bylaws were adopted on June 7, 1952. In 1980, the membership voted to amend the bylaws to provide for local chapters of the association.
Earlier this year, Kistemaker was named to FAWL's Fast Track subcommittee, works to vet endorsement requests of bills filed, or to be filed, in the Florida Legislature by individuals or organizations other than FAWL, or other initiatives, rules, or positions directly impacting FAWL's mission.
VFAWL was formed on March 21, 1995 with mission to promote the advancement of women in the legal profession, expand the leadership role of its members in the community at large, further the common interest of its members and to encourage camaraderie among its members and other professional women in Volusia and Flagler Counties.
VFAWL holds a luncheon on the second Thursday of each month at Halifax River Yacht Club. In addition, VFAWL has regular social events and community service opportunities.
Kistemaker Business Law Group opened in 2010 and their areas of practice include Condo/HOA Law and Litigation, Real Estate Law and Litigation, Business Law and Litigation, and Construction Law and Litigation. Their offices are located at 120 East Granada Blvd. in Ormond Beach, Fla. They are open Monday through Friday from 9:00am until 5:00pm. They can be reached online at http://daytonabusinesslawyers.com or https://www.facebook.com/
