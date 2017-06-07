 
Industry News





Lennar Celebrates Oluna Grand Opening

 
 
Lennar's Oluna will Grand Open this weekend, June 17–18.
Lennar's Oluna will Grand Open this weekend, June 17–18.
 
LAS VEGAS - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening of their newest community, Oluna, will be this Saturday–Sunday, June 17–18. Set at The Clifffs in the Summerlin masterplan, this community is a wonderful opportunity to live in a thriving neighborhood rich with amenities, close to great schools, shopping, dining and entertainment. Oluna offers four distinctive floorplans to choose from each with stunning architectural details and fantastic Everything's Included® features.

"We are so excited to Grand Open this community," said Paul Parkinson, Sales Manager for Lennar Las Vegas. "We've designed floorplans specifically for this community, which already enjoys fabulous amenities."

Oluna offers four distinctive floorplans for home shoppers to choose from. These spacious homes vary in size approximately from 3,290 to 3,800 square feet of living space and include Lennar's revolutionary Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home®. Designed to accommodate multigenerational and dual living situations, these special homes include an attached private suite complete with its own entrance, living room, bedroom, bathroom, laundry area and kitchenette. Known as the Terra plan at Oluna, this Next Gen suite also comes with its own private one-bay garage.

Lennar is offering the best features to date in their Everything's Included® program at Oluna. Designed to simplify the homebuying process while adding both value and style, Oluna homeowners will enjoy a high level of standard features. These include stainless steel appliances, extra-large refrigerators, upgraded cabinetry, smart home features such as wireless access points and home automation, huge outdoor living spaces, and much more!

Oluna will offer gated privacy and its location is set very close to Downtown Summerlin, which features numerous highly-rated schools, shopping, dining and enterrtainment. Summerlin (https://www.lennar.com/new-homes/nevada/las-vegas/las-veg...) is a 22,500-acre masterplan that offers its residents an on-site golf course, 150 neighborhood and community parks, meandering trails throughout, swimming pools, tot lots, baseball fields, basketball courts and so much more.

To learn more about this community and view floorplans visit https://www.lennar.com/new-homes/nevada/las-vegas/las-veg....

The Grand Opening event will take place this weekend, Saturday–Sunday, June 17–18 at the Oluna Welcome Home Center, located at 10325 Jade Point Drive.

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
Click to Share