United Heritage Credit Union Wins Prestigious Awards for Annual Report, Social Media Contest
United Heritage Credit Union's 2015 Annual Report was awarded Gold in the Annual Reports category for credit unions sized $501 to $999 million. The report is photo-heavy, featuring both local talent and local images that highlight the Central and East Texas areas the Credit Union serves. To view the Credit Union's 2015 Annual Report, click here (https://www.uhcu.org/
United Heritage Credit Union's 2016 Holiday Giveaway also won a Gold Award in the Social Media category for credit unions sized $501 to $999 million. To help spread holiday cheer this past winter, the Credit Union's Holiday Giveaway contest allowed entrants the chance to win one of five festive prizes. After submitting an official entry via the form on the Credit Union's website, entrants could gain and unlimited number of extra entries by interacting with specified Holiday Giveaway posts on the Credit Union's Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
The MAC Awards, organized by the Marketing Association of Credit Unions, have been honoring the best in marketing since 1986. The full list of 2017 MAC Award winners can be viewed here (https://macnetwork.secure-
About United Heritage Credit Union
The Credit Union was established in 1957 and 60 years later serves communities within the Travis, Williamson, Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Smith and Wood counties. United Heritage has over $918 million in assets, over 59,000 members and 12 locations. United Heritage is a full-service financial institution whose vision is "To Be the Financial Institution of Choice." Through innovative technology, exemplary service standards and competitive products, United Heritage continues to be a strong force in the credit union industry. Federally Insured by NCUA. uhcu.org
