Education Groups Convene in Dallas to Discuss How Best to Serve Special Needs Children

Rethink Ed, the Texas Rural Education Association (TREA), and AASA, The School Superintendents Association are joining together to host a half-day gathering aimed to address the rapid changes in state and federal special education policies.
 
 
FORT WORTH, Texas - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Rethink Ed, the Texas Rural Education Association (TREA), and AASA, The School Superintendents Association are joining together to host a half-day gathering aimed to address the rapid changes in state and federal special education policies.

The AASA special session for superintendents, "What now? Rapid changes in special education, equity, and the Texas Special Education Cap," will be presented at the Dallas/Fort Worth Marriott Hotel & Golf Club in Ft. Worth, Texas, Friday, June 23, 2017, from 11 am - 3 pm.

"Two recent decisions -- one by the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that schools must offer educational programming reasonably calculated to enable a child to make progress, the minimis standard is no longer appropriate (Endrew F. v. Douglas County School District), and a second decision by the Texas Education Agency to lift the 8.5 percent cap on special education -- have enormous implications for school districts, superintendents, and special educators," said Diana Frezza, Senior Vice President, Rethink Ed.

"It's a perfect storm of change," Frezza added, "requiring that all parties quickly adjust longstanding practices and policies to ensure they continue to best serve all special needs children. Key, is to ensure that all eligible students are properly identified and receive the services that they require through IDEA, as well as to prepare staff to deal with these changes."

AASA is partnering with Rethink Ed and TREA to ensure superintendents and district leaders have the information they need to address these changes in state and federal special education policies and to identify pathways to implement appropriate programs district-wide. Participants will hear from superintendents, Texas lawyers involved in the Douglas County decision and national leaders. This special AASA session is open to all superintendents who are eligible for travel or TREA summer conference registration reimbursement (up to $165). Registration is required for this free event.

For additional information, contact Amy Ascherman, Director of Marketing, Rethink Ed, Amy.Ascherman@rethinked.com, 646-457-7160 or Jimmy Minichello, Director - Communications and Marketing, AASA, jminichello@aasa.org, 703) 875-0723.

Media Contact
Amy Ascherman, Rethink Ed
646-457-7160
***@rethinked.com
