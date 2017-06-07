News By Tag
Beanfields Snacks Announces Funding Round Completion By Team Of Industry Veterans
Experienced Investment Group to Accelerate Beanfield's Growth and Better-for-you Snacking
The completion of this financing round welcomes a skilled roster of investors who are committed to supporting and validating the work of Beanfields in snacking, as well as in social impact. Beanfields has developed an equity and revenue-sharing partnership with local Los Angeles non-profit, Homeboy Industries; the largest gang intervention, rehabilitation and re-entry program in the world, founded by Fr. Greg Boyle. The company's commitment to social change drove this group of investors to become involved, and for this reason all investors will be donating at least 10% and some up to 50% of their gains to further the mission of Homeboy Industries. The group of investors includes:
· Aaron Enrico, Co-Founder and Principal of Black Bear Partners
· Big Geyser, New York-based Beverage and Snack Distributor
· Chris Hunter, Co-Founder of Four Loko and Co-Founder and CEO of Koia
· Deryck Van Rensburg, Dean of Pepperdine Graziadio Business School and Previous President of Coca Cola Global Ventures and Emerging Brands
· Gunnar Lovelace, Nick Green and Sasha Siddhartha, Founders of Thrive Market
· James Brennan, Co-Founder of Suja Juice and Founder of Enlightened Brand Ventures
· Jesse Itzler, Co-Founder Marquis Jet
· John Foraker, President of Annie's Inc.
· Jonathan Wolfson, Founder of TeraVia Holdings, Inc.
· Mike Kirbin and Ira Liran, Co-Founders of Vita Coco
· Palo Hawken, Co-Founder of REBBL
· Range Light, investors in Bobo's Oat Bars, NOKA Organics, etc.
· Sara Blakely, Founder and Owner of Spanx
· Seth Goldman, Co-Founder of Honest Tea
· Sheryl O'Loughlin, CEO of REBBL, former CEO of Plum Organics and Clif Bar
Beanfields was founded in 2011 by Reed, Liza and Roy Glidden with a philosophy that business can be used as a driving force for doing good. This mission is reflected in Beanfields' roster of plant-based, Non-GMO snacks that deliver great taste with simple ingredients, better for people and the environment. The brand's commitment to social impact and 'chipping in' aligns with the investors' mission of investing in world changing companies that deliver better products in more sustainable and ethical ways.
"I am humbled and inspired by the support we have received from this fantastic group of investors," said Mark Rampolla, Co-Chairman of Beanfields. "When I first tasted Beanfields, I knew that this was a brand that could break through and I am so thrilled to have this team of investors on-board to help us disrupt the snack food category and build a new social impact model with Homeboy Industries."
For more information on Beanfields, please visit www.beanfieldssnacks.com. For more information on Homeboy industries, please visit www.homeboyindustries.org.
About Beanfields Snacks
Beanfields Snacks, makers of Beanfields Bean Chips, is a Certified B Corporation. Beanfields Bean Chips indulge your taste buds in every delicious crunch with seven tempting flavors: Sea Salt, Nacho, Pico de Gallo, Jalapeño Nacho, Black Bean and Sea Salt, White Bean and Sea Salt, and Barbecue. Beanfields Chips are always plant-based, certified gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, kosher, and allergy-friendly. Beanfields bean chips are sold in all 50 states and in Canada, Australia, the U.K., and other countries. Full-sized bags of Beanfields Bean Chips suggested retail price is $2.99-$3.99. Snack-sized bags are $1.19-$1.49. For more information on Beanfields, please visit www.beanfieldssnacks.com.
About Homeboy Industries
Homeboy Industries is the largest and preeminent gang rehabilitation and re-entry program in the world. Homeboy offers an "exit ramp" for those stuck in a cycle of violence and incarceration, helping them develop the strength and skills to transform their lives and become contributing members of society. The organization's holistic approach, with free services and programs, supports 10,000 men and women a year as they work to overcome their pasts, reimagine their futures, and break the intergenerational cycle of gang violence. Therapeutic and educational offerings (case management, counseling, and classes), practical services (e.g., tattoo removal, work readiness, and legal assistance), and job training-focused business (e.g., Homeboy Bakery, Homegirl Café, and Homeboy Silkscreen & Embroidery) provide healing alternatives to gang life, while creating more inclusive and healthier communities. For more information on Homeboy industries, please visit www.homeboyindustries.org.
