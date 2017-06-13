 
News By Tag
* NOJ Entertainment
* Music
* Entertainment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Baton Rouge
  Louisiana
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
13121110987

In It To Win It Music Exposure TV Show begins filming on July 27, 2017

Show debuts at The Atrium at Belle of Baton Rouge Casino in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and seeks to assist independent music artists in furthering their careers.
 
 
NOJ Entertainment
NOJ Entertainment
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* NOJ Entertainment
* Music
* Entertainment

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* Baton Rouge - Louisiana - US

BATON ROUGE, La. - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- There has been a long void and absence of a diverse open music television and radio program that benefits and includes emerging independent musicians in Louisiana. In It To Win It Music Exposure TV Show will fulfill that empty void, providing a unique platform and an amazing opportunity for musicians to regionally showcase their talent on a mass level. In It To Win It Music Exposure TV Show will be an exciting, exhilarating and broadly touted program where talented performers will be able to not only gain concrete exposure, but where independent musicians can take advantage of many avenues of professional promotion, marketing, and branding that they would not otherwise have access to, without having to potentially spend thousands of dollars in campaigns. In It To Win It Music Exposure TV Show provides massive exposure for independent artists at a fraction of the cost. It will also provide an opportunity for artists to network with fellow artists and industry executives who are highly active in the entertainment industry.

Hosted by the beloved and well-known radio personality LaTangela Fay of Max 94.1 FM with sounds provided by DJ Mario of Baton Rouge, In It To Win It Music Exposure TV Show will provide the following to selected artists from the Hip Hop, R&B, Gospel, and Rock genres:

• Five-minute "Live" performance on The Atrium's stage in front of a TV audience
• Live 1 on 1 radio interview with LaTangela Fay on MAX 94.1 FM (WEMX)
• Performance will air on WBXH Channel 16 in the Baton Rouge, Louisiana starting fall of 2017
• Music Rotation on www.vogstation.com & Introduction on MAX 94.1 FM
• Custom Artist Webpage on www.vogstation.com
• Email & Social Media Promotion via a Solo Headliner Marketing Campaign
• Five Free Entrance Tickets
• Music Added to TV Show Soundtrack (available on itunes & spotify)
• Artist Management Possibility

Powered By:www.ArtistDigitalToolkit.com

Sponsors & Affiliates Includes: 430 Status, Voices of Our Generation, Belle of Baton Rouge Casino & Hotel, The Carport Boutique, MAX 94.1FM, DJ Mario, Alpha Enterprises, LLC, Paparazzi Jewelry, and WBXH. The In It To Win It Music Exposure TV Show will air in fall of 2017. Filming starts at 6pmCST to 10pmCST at 103 France Street, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70802. All ages are welcome. Registration Deadline To Perform is July 1, 2017.

For artist registration or sponsorship opportunities, visit www.NOJEntertainment.com or call 1.800.544.6940.  FB: @artistdigitaltoolkit TW: @artisttoolkit  IG: @artistdigitaltoolkit

Contact
MIKODreamz PR
Arlene Culpepper
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:NOJ Entertainment, Music, Entertainment
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Baton Rouge - Louisiana - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 13, 2017
MIKODreamz PR News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share