In It To Win It Music Exposure TV Show begins filming on July 27, 2017
Show debuts at The Atrium at Belle of Baton Rouge Casino in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and seeks to assist independent music artists in furthering their careers.
Hosted by the beloved and well-known radio personality LaTangela Fay of Max 94.1 FM with sounds provided by DJ Mario of Baton Rouge, In It To Win It Music Exposure TV Show will provide the following to selected artists from the Hip Hop, R&B, Gospel, and Rock genres:
• Five-minute "Live" performance on The Atrium's stage in front of a TV audience
• Live 1 on 1 radio interview with LaTangela Fay on MAX 94.1 FM (WEMX)
• Performance will air on WBXH Channel 16 in the Baton Rouge, Louisiana starting fall of 2017
• Music Rotation on www.vogstation.com & Introduction on MAX 94.1 FM
• Custom Artist Webpage on www.vogstation.com
• Email & Social Media Promotion via a Solo Headliner Marketing Campaign
• Five Free Entrance Tickets
• Music Added to TV Show Soundtrack (available on itunes & spotify)
• Artist Management Possibility
Powered By:www.ArtistDigitalToolkit.com
Sponsors & Affiliates Includes: 430 Status, Voices of Our Generation, Belle of Baton Rouge Casino & Hotel, The Carport Boutique, MAX 94.1FM, DJ Mario, Alpha Enterprises, LLC, Paparazzi Jewelry, and WBXH. The In It To Win It Music Exposure TV Show will air in fall of 2017. Filming starts at 6pmCST to 10pmCST at 103 France Street, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70802. All ages are welcome. Registration Deadline To Perform is July 1, 2017.
For artist registration or sponsorship opportunities, visit www.NOJEntertainment.com or call 1.800.544.6940. FB: @artistdigitaltoolkit TW: @artisttoolkit IG: @artistdigitaltoolkit
Contact
MIKODreamz PR
Arlene Culpepper
***@gmail.com
End
