A3 Marketing Celebrates Seventeen Years Of Successful Business

A3Marketing specializes in television and radio commercials, internet web design, social media, consultation for creative, media buys, public relations, branding, logo design, print, even billboards.

-- A3 MARKETING is celebrating 17 years of business in the city of Hendersonville and the Greater Nashville Area. President and CEO, Robert H. 'Bobby' Williams, 'opened the doors' in 2000 and now A3 has become a major 'force' in , creating local, regional, MARKETING & ADVERTISING, and NATIONAL MULTI-MEDIA campaigns. As Nashville has increased its 'footprint' and 'stretched out' its spacious skyline, A3 has blossomed with the city and is one of the most 'SOUGHT OUT' ad agencies in MUSIC CITY.A3 Marketing, is a highly recognized brand in Middle Tennessee and is considered a TOP TEN MARKETING FIRM in Nashville. Bobby's background in the automobile industry, with his father and family, created a concrete foundation to catapult A3 Marketing from a small beginning to a successful Ad Agency. At BOB WILLIAMS LINCOLN - MERCURY dealership in Nashville, Bobby cultivated his leadership skills and created a cutting-edge concept of advertising and his years in the car business became a 'calling card,' as he staked his venture in marketing and advertising. Now, all things considered, Mr. Williams holds the title to 1BILLION IN SALES..Bobby, his wife Donna, and family, EXPRESS THEIR GRATITUDE to all the local companies and individuals, "We are so thankful to all our clients and friends who have helped make A3 Marketing a success for 17 years - "God gets the credit." The media team has increased the SPHERE OF A3'S INFLUENCE in social media and "we are ever changing to remain effective in the advertising market."'The A3 Team' offers EXPERTISE & EXPERIENCE in radio, television, internet, jingle writing, voice over talent, script writing, and casting. As GM, and 'on air' personality, Bobby led the Williams family owned dealership to great success in the Nashville media market, incorporating other notables, such as LOUISE MANDRELL, Titans players and other local personalities.A3 has earned a reputation of being HIGHLY MOTIVATED, focused forward, and extremely creative. Bobby has built, and cultivated, close relationships with media outlets to insure strong media buys, which is the axis of SUCCESSFUL COMMERCIAL advertising.A3 Marketing uses all new technology, innovative concepts, partners with 'the best' to stay ahead of the ever-changing world advertising. Using 'STATE OF THE ART' research, along with time tested advertising and marketing ideas.A3 develops effective strategies for companies by creating a CUSTOM BRAND IMAGE as well as, 'niche' identity for each company through myriad methods. Countless hours of planning are executed each week along with "think tank" sessions within the company and with outside consultants.A3 highlights include: Betty White - National Ad Campaign, BBB of Middle Tennessee, Gary Mathews Automotive Group, Volunteer State Bank, Welch College, Belmont College, Lipscomb Universities enrollment campaign [which posted all-time record enrollment figure], Indian Lake Village Association, Olympian Construction, Chef's Market, Jim Tiller Law, Downard & Associates, Mid-Tenn Erosion and Sediment Control, Church Marketing, Political Campaigns, and many other venues.Bobby WilliamsPresident, A3 Marketing170 D East Main Street #118Hendersonville, TN 37075Business: 615.207.4396