June 2017





Innovative insurance broker creates new high value jewelry policy

Bernard Fleischer & Sons Inc. website: ArtInsuranceNow.com partners with A+ XV rated carrier to provide outstanding Jewelry coverage for high-value jewelry from $10,000 up to $6,000,000 in retail value.
 
 
High value jewelry coverage
High value jewelry coverage
 
NEW YORK - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Bernard Fleischer & Sons Inc., a New York-based, leading insurance broker of Fine Art Insurance and Surety Bonds since 1949, has created a Jewelry insurance program designed specifically for the growing private client high-end jewelry collection. This niche market is expected to reach $37.8 billion in 2017.

Bernard Fleischer & Sons, Inc. realized the gap in protecting such valuable investments and has created this new policy to provide an alternative to self-insuring losses. Watches, Rings, Bracelets and Necklaces of Value can now be insured with extended coverages along with minimum exclusions and conditions.  A typical homeowner policy has limited capacity, and very restrictive coverage resulting in situations which clients should not be in.

William Fleischer CIC, Principal of Bernard Fleischer & Sons Inc. explains, "The advantage of a standalone Jewelry Floater Insurance Policy is pricing, flexible underwriting and not subject to the homeowner's policy deductibles, limitations, exclusions, and conditions.  He further warns "If your house gets broken into and they steal your jewelry, your basic homeowner's jewelry coverage is limited to $1,000." A separate policy for jewelry written on a schedule or a blanket amount takes care of that. Their specialty jewelry Insurance policy offers preferred pricing, worldwide coverage, all-risk terms,  includes theft, fire, accidental breakage, and mysterious disappearance, often overlooked by other policies.

In addition to superior coverage, Bernard Fleischer & Sons Inc. offers modern convenience in an easy to navigate application at their website; http://www.ArtInsuranceNow.com. Their role is to navigate the often confusing insurance policy details for clients and offer Jewelry policy coverages which fit the lifestyle of private clients.

The technology employed by Bernard Fleischer & Sons, Inc. on their website www.ArtInsuranceNow.com makes these tasks easier for our busy clientele by creating a secure portal between us and the customer and live chat with an agent that allows for quick answers to questions, fast binding and peace of mind in these days of internet security concerns.

Learn more about Bernard Fleischer & Sons Inc. and their innovative approach to insurance and surety bonds at www.ArtInsuranceNow.com and http://www.BFBond.com. 29 Broadway, Suite 1511, New York, NY 10006 Call 800-921-1008

Bernard Fleischer and Sons Inc.
2125661881
***@bfbond.com
