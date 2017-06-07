News By Tag
Honey River Release Brand New Video for Single "Peace, Love"
Los Angeles, CA (June, 2017) -- In these trying times in American culture and politics, sometimes the simplest messages can truly be the most powerful. And with SoCal Americana/Country/
WATCH: Honey River "Peace, Love" Official Video (http://uid13737.fb-
HONEY RIVER is a band from Southern California that evokes the spirit of the great sound and songs that came before it, in the early Seventies. With 24 year old Matt Cermanski--a Season 5 contestant on NBC's "The Voice"--singing the newly written stories of our time, Honey River takes the listener on a familiar ride, but with new paint and wheels. Joey Sykes adds his songwriting and producer talents, as well as his high harmonies, and strong guitar playing, along with multi instrumentalist Stephan Hovsepian, whose vast musical talents can only be matched by his time spent with the great Levon Helm of The Band, in Woodstock, NY (a story for another bio... (http://uid13737.fb-
All of the band's songs were written in either Nashville or Los Angeles, infusing the heart and soul of country music and singer/songwriter greats such as The Eagles, Jackson Browne, The Band, Kris Kristofferson, and many more.
Check out the brand new video for "Peace, Love" and be transformed back to earlier times like the late '60s and early '70s where the hippie generation first brought the two ideas together through music and activism, ideas which have been reborn in a new generation and new band that want just the same….Honey River.
