Huffman Insurance Group Hires New Agent

Moberly, Mo. agency adds licensed insurance agent to its growing team
 
 
Huffman Insurance Group's Nathan Summers
MOBERLY, Mo. - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Huffman Insurance Group recently hired Nathan Summers as its new licensed insurance agent.  In this position, Summers will work with both new and existing clients to create insurance policies that are tailored to each client's specific needs.  Summers will focus on a variety of insurance opportunities including auto, home, life, and farm insurance.

Prior to joining Huffman Insurance Group, Summers worked at an insurance company as a multi-line agent.  He previously served as senior assistant manager at a financial organization.

Huffman Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency founded in 2015 that specializes in auto, home, life, commercial, and farm insurance.  The company is owned by Robert Huffman, who has 10 years in the insurance industry.  The office is located at 220 W. Reed St. in Moberly, Mo.  Huffman Insurance Group is a member of Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of over 100 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois.

"Nathan will make an excellent addition to our company," said Huffman Insurance Group's owner Robert Huffman.  "He has the industry experience we needed, and we look forward to his helping our agency grow."

Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $150 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $6 billion national alliance.

For more information about Huffman Insurance Group, call (660) 372-1168 or visit http://www.huffmaninsurancegroup.com.

