Glo European Windows Introduces First Passive House Certified Aluminum Door in USA
Glo is pleased to bring the first Passive House Certified Door to the US market place.
"We are excited to be the first to develop an aluminum door that has both superior performance as well as a thin modern frame." says Vice President, Mark Wells. "You shouldn't have to sacrifice style for comfort and the A7 Aluminum door delivers both."
The Certified A7 Aluminum Series Door is thermally broken with triple pane glazing, featuring a continuous layer of insulation and multiple air seals within a durable aluminum frame. Thermal performance is R-value 7 and U-value 0.142, PSI-Spacers 0.016, Solar Heat Gain Coefficient between 0.23-0.60. The A7 Aluminum Door is available in the Swing Door and French door configurations. Aluminum Tilt and Turn Windows and Fixed Windows are also available in the A7 Series.
"The A7 Aluminum Series Door was specifically designed to deliver superior performance in order to meet the rigorous Passive House building standard." says President, Russ Hellem. "We are proud to have achieved the PHIUS Certification for performance while maintaining the modern design appeal that the thin aluminum frame provides."
About Glo
Founded in Missoula, MT in January 2015, Glo European Windows currently delivers custom windows and doors throughout the United States. Glo European Windows is based in Missoula, MT. For more information about Glo Windows please visit the website at http://glowindows.com.
Mark Wells
***@glowindows.com
