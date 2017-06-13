News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
National Marina Days Celebration at Twin Dolphin Raises Money for Youth Sailing
Twin Dolphin Marina Day Barbecue emphasizes a summer of giving and celebrates boating and on the water fun!
Lisa Fath, Sailing Director for MRPF, said, "Time on the water is always a learning lesson. The Manatee River Pram Fleet teaches kids safety and sailing. We believe a kid on the water is a kid out of trouble!" Fath also thanked the Twin Dolphin Marina staff for hosting the event and for giving the gift of boating to a pair of young sailors.
The raffles incorporated fourteen different prizes with nautical themes including marine products and services provided by Freundship Marine Inc., Go Rentals, Nicholson Marine Services, Riverwalk Yacht Sales, Subsurface Inc., PIER 22 Restaurant, and the Twin Dolphin Marina. It was a spirited event, which included party games and barbecue provided courtesy of PIER 22 Special Events & Catering. Some first-time visitors to the Twin Dolphin Marina accepted tours of the 225 wet slip facility and others received vessel safety checks compliments of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.
Cynthia Belfatto, Harbor Master for the Twin Dolphin Marina, called the event a great success. She went on to say "National Marina Days is a wonderful way to promote boating as a family-friendly leisure activity and a terrific opportunity to remind locals and visitors that Twin Dolphin is the premier resort marina on Florida's Gulf Coast."
About Twin Dolphin Marina
The Twin Dolphin Marina, located on the picturesque waters of the Manatee River, offers easy access to Tampa Bay and Florida's Gulf Islands. Lending to its charm, both on the water fun and nearby land attractions are plentiful and include such activities as family-friendly entertainment along the Riverwalk, downtown Bradenton nightlife, performances by the Manatee Players and ongoing exhibits at the South Florida Museum.
Located only 25 minutes from SRQ Airport and in a protected walled harbor, the Twin Dolphin Marina includes 225 wet slips available for long and short-term stays. Members and visitors alike enjoy resort-style amenities, luxury liveaboard facilities, and award-winning waterfront dining at the PIER 22 restaurant. Other conveniences include a heated pool and spa, barbecue facilities, complimentary WIFI and cable television, an onsite business center and fax services, fuel dock, laundry facilities, and pump-out at slip.
Docking with Twin Dolphin Marina includes more than great views and high-end accommodations. It's the friendly and knowledgeable team members that make the difference. Always ready with a smile and continuously working to exceed expectations, Twin Dolphin Marina management and staff provide a memorable riverside experience. For more information, please visit https://www.twindolphinmarina.com
About The Manatee River Pram Fleet
The Pram Fleet has a long and rich history in Manatee County going back to the early 1950's. The fleet is a non-profit educational organization, which relies on donations to continue its programs. The Manatee River Pram Fleet is dedicated to supporting and promoting the sport of sailing for the youth of Manatee County including teaching sportsmanship, responsibility, self-reliance, respect for authority and equipment and the marine environment;
Media Contact
Tabatha Davis
tabatha@pier22dining.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 13, 2017