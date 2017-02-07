 
Industry News





Atomic Spectroscopy Market Industry Trends 2017 and Forecast to 2024

Data Bridge Market Research added Global Atomic Spectroscopy market is expected to reach USD 8.09 billion by 2024 from USD 4.66 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.2%
 
 
PUNE, India - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Global Atomic Spectroscopy Market, By Type (Instruments (Atomic Absorption Spectrometer, X-Ray Fluorescence Spectrometer, X-Ray Diffraction Spectrometer, Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometer (ICP-MS), Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP) Spectrometer, Others (LIBS, MIP-OES)), Reagents), By Application, By End Users, By Distribution Channel, By Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

The Global Atomic Spectroscopy Market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end-users, distribution channel and geography.

By Type:

·         Instruments

Ø  Atomic Absorption Spectrometer

Ø  X-Ray Fluorescence Spectrometer

Ø  X-Ray Diffraction Spectrometer

Ø  Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometer (ICP-MS)

Ø  Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP) Spectrometer

Ø  Others (LIBS, MIP-OES)

·         Reagents

By Application:

·         Food and Beverage Testing

·         Pharmaceutical

·         Industrial

·         Environmental Testing

·         Geological Sciences

·         Petrochemical

·         Academics

By End Users:

·         Laboratories

·         Universities

·         Manufacturing Facilities

·         Government Agencies

By Distribution Channel:

·         Direct Tenders

·         Retail

Based on geography the market is segmented into 7 geographical regions, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa.

Read more: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/market-global-atomic-...

Major Players of the Global Atomic Spectroscopy Market:

·         Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
·         Agilent Technologies
·         PerkinElmer, Inc.
·         Bruker Corporation
·         Rigaku Corporation
·         Aurora Biomed
·         Buck Scientific
·         Shimadzu Corporation
·         Analytik Jena AG
·         GBC Scientific Equipment
·         Labnics Equipment
·         SAFAS Monaco
·         Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation
·         Avantor

·         Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC


Other Insights:

North America Mass Spectroscopy Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Report Access: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america...

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road,

Hadapsar, Pune – 411028

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Visit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research%20/

