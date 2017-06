Atomic Spectroscopy Market Industry Trends 2017 and Forecast to 2024

Data Bridge Market Research added Global Atomic Spectroscopy market is expected to reach USD 8.09 billion by 2024 from USD 4.66 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.2%

Global Atomic Spectroscopy Market, By Type (Instruments (Atomic Absorption Spectrometer, X-Ray Fluorescence Spectrometer, X-Ray Diffraction Spectrometer, Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometer (ICP-MS), Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP) Spectrometer, Others (LIBS, MIP-OES)), Reagents), By Application, By End Users, By Distribution Channel, By Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

The Global Atomic Spectroscopy Market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end-users, distribution channel and geography.

· Instruments
Ø Atomic Absorption Spectrometer
Ø X-Ray Fluorescence Spectrometer
Ø X-Ray Diffraction Spectrometer
Ø Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometer (ICP-MS)
Ø Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP) Spectrometer
Ø Others (LIBS, MIP-OES)
· Reagents

· Food and Beverage Testing
· Pharmaceutical
· Industrial
· Environmental Testing
· Geological Sciences
· Petrochemical
· Academics

· Laboratories
· Universities
· Manufacturing Facilities
· Government Agencies

· Direct Tenders
· Retail

Based on geography the market is segmented into 7 geographical regions, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa.

· Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
· Agilent Technologies
· PerkinElmer, Inc.
· Bruker Corporation
· Rigaku Corporation
· Aurora Biomed
· Buck Scientific
· Shimadzu Corporation
· Analytik Jena AG
· GBC Scientific Equipment
· Labnics Equipment
· SAFAS Monaco
· Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation
· Avantor
· Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC