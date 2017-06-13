Country(s)
Valerie Ross Wins the title of Mrs. Pennsylvania America. Next Stop Mrs. America!
Valerie Ross is Mrs. Pennsylvania America 2017 and was crowned on June 10th, in Philadelphia, PA. She touts the platform, "You Are Beautiful," a project in which she founded in 2015 to help bring focus to high risk youth. Next she will compete at the national Mrs. America Pageant in August at the Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Valerie graduated from the University of Delaware in Newark, Delaware with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She attended graduate school at Villanova University in Villanova, Pennsylvania and obtained a Master's Degree in Nursing with a specialty in Anesthesia. She became board certified as a Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) and works with an anesthesia group in Chester County.
In 2002, Valerie married Thomas (Tommy) Ross, a Pharmaceutical Representative for Endo Pharmaceuticals. Tommy and Valerie have a very strong sense of family and are proud parents to two children, Francesca and Jake.
In addition to working as a Nurse Anesthetist and running her non-profit organization, Valerie is an entrepreneur. She and Tommy are consultants for Rodan + Fields, premium skin care, and Valerie is a business partner at Beautiful You Custom Skin Care, providing medical aesthetic services and skin care consultations. Valerie also serves as the Director of Volunteers for My City Gives in Philadelphia, PA providing volunteer services for various events and foundations. In addition, she volunteers as a nurse for one week in the summer at camp Dream Street in California for children with life threatening illnesses.
Valerie's hobbies include, tennis, running, yoga, obstacle course racing, cooking, party planning, and watching her children's sporting events. Special Skills: Singing, Creative Concepts, Entrepreneurship, Skin Care and Aesthetic Consulting, Volunteer Directing and Coordinating, Event Planning.
Here are the pageant results:
1st RU- Cait Dee Puccio
2nd RU- Sindel Taylor
3rd RU- Roxanne Birchfield
Fitness Award: Valerie Francone Ross
Sponsorship Award: Valerie Francone Ross
Leadership Award: Sindel Taylor
Mrs. Photogenic: Shannon Anderson
Mrs. Congeniality:
Fabulous Face: Sindel Taylor
Best Costume: Valerie Francone Ross
