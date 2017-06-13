Valerie Ross Wins the title of Mrs. Pennsylvania America. Next Stop Mrs. America!

Valerie Ross is Mrs. Pennsylvania America 2017 and was crowned on June 10th, in Philadelphia, PA. She touts the platform, "You Are Beautiful," a project in which she founded in 2015 to help bring focus to high risk youth. Next she will compete at the national Mrs. America Pageant in August at the Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.