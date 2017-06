Eddie Wilder named 2017 Champion of Spirit award recipient for MDA Greater South Carolina

Contact

-- MDA announced today that Eddie Wilder, president and CEO of ERA Wilder Realty, has been chosen as MDA's Champion of Spirit award recipient for 2017. "Eddie Wilder has been a great supporter of MDA for many years, and we are proud to honor him with this award" said committee chair, Jeff Lindeman of Sincerely Yours, Inc. The Champion of Spirit award honors local community leaders for their involvement with MDA and supporting our mission to assist families living with neuromuscular diseases such as ALS, and to fund research for lifesaving treatments and cure. The award will be presented at MDA's Toast to Life event on October 5at Embassy Suites.Toast to Life is a fundraising event featuring silent and live auction, including an auction of original art by local children who attend MDA's Summer Camp program. Dave Aiken, longtime MDA supporter and Labor Day Telethon host will emcee the event.Contributions help MDA's efforts in funding groundbreaking research and programs, including support groups and more than 150 MDA Care Centers across the country. MDA is Care Centers at MUSC in Charleston and Georgia Regents University Hospital in Augusta. Funds raised also help send local kids to "the best week of the year" at MDA Summer Camp at no cost to their families at Camp Twin Lake.For tickets to Toast to Life or for more information about MDA's services, please contact the Greater South Carolina MDA office at 803.799.7435 or visit Facebook.com/MDASouthCarolinaMDA is leading the fight to free individuals — and the families who love them — from the harm of muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases that take away physical strength, independence and life. We use our collective strength to help kids and adults live longer and grow stronger by finding research breakthroughs across diseases; caring for individuals from day one; and empowering families with services and support in hometowns across America.Learn how you can fund cures, find care and champion the cause at mda.org