Bill Ramos Joins Alive Telecom as Director International Sales
Bill's capacity to speak RF in both Spanish and Portuguese gives Alive Telecom an edge in those markets. That edge translates itself into understanding not only the language, but specific cultures. Bill will be able to represent Alive Telecom's multiple lines of antenna system products for Broadcast, Tetra and Wireless.
Dan Barton, President of Alive Telecom stated, "Bill's passion and hard work speaks for itself and I'm glad to have him here at Alive Telecom. Bill feeds into our goal of diverse RF backgrounds here at Alive, most employees of Alive are experienced in multiple communication markets, and the same holds true for Bill with his vast understanding of broadcast coupled with his knowledge in the wireless sectors."
Bill's experience and knowledge are greatly appreciated to grow Alive Telecom beyond the approaching domestic Broadcast Repack.
