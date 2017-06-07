Kambrian selected as a mentee with Boston Scientific!

Contact

Cathy Hsieh

***@kambrian.com Cathy Hsieh

End

-- Kambrian Corporation has been officially accepted into the Diversity Alliance for Science Mentorship Program for 2017-2018.This year, Kambrian Corporation was selected as Boston Scientific's corporate mentee! Boston Scientific is a worldwide leader providing medical solutions to improve health of patients. https://www.bostonscientific.com/"I am very honored to have been selected as a mentee," said Hsieh. "Looking forward to working and meeting with members from Boston Scientific."The previous year, Kambrian Corporation was also chosen as AMGEN's mentee. Kambrian was invited to bid on many opportunities for IT and low voltage services with AMGEN.Throughout the one year, the mentor will provide regular consultation in areas of expertise, while offering industry insights. The protégé will develop business goals and action plans throughout the mentorship. Kambrian Corporation is an IT VAR providing quality IT solutions nationwide including virtualization, networking, security, storage. In addition to procuring IT hardware and software for customers nationwide, Kambrian offers low voltage inside wiring services in California and Seattle. Kambrian is a certified Minority and Woman Business Enterprise (MBE, WBE).Founded in 2009 by CEO Cathy Hsieh, Kambrian has seen tremendous year to year growth over the past three years. In 2013, Kambrian reported $3.3 million in total revenue. In 2017, Kambrian ended the fiscal year with total revenues at $10.5 million covering both public sector and private sector.In addition to managing Kambrian Corporation, Hsieh is active in the local community. Hsieh has previously served as the WBEC-West Regional Forum Chair and was on the board of directors for the Asian Business Association, Los Angeles.