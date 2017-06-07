News By Tag
Veolia Water Technologies UK launches the Plug & Play Package Exelys™ sludge treatment technology
Following the success of its full-size Exelys™ solution which combines thermal hydrolysis and anaerobic digestion, the new packaged version creates potential opportunities for a new set of customers - companies with smaller plants and less available space who can reap the benefits of the tried and tested Exelys™ process. Package Exelys™ is a Plug & Play solution that can produce between 30-50% more biogas while reducing dry solids by up to 35% on a much smaller footprint.
Leading the webinar will be Andrew Gilbert, a Senior Process Engineer at Veolia. Andrew has over 30 years' experience in the water industry, and is now particularly involved in the thermal hydrolysis process (THP) and its application in improving the reuse and recycling routes for sludge and biosolid residuals.
The webinar will give a detailed and technical overview of how the technology works, as well as highlighting the key benefits of the THP and the packaged solution.
Veolia group is the global leader in optimized resource management. With over 163 000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides water, waste and energy management solutions that contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and to replenish them.
In 2016, the Veolia group supplied 100 million people with drinking water and 61 million people with wastewater service, produced 54 million megawatt hours of energy and converted 31 million metric tons of waste into new materials and energy. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €24.39 billion in 2016. www.veolia.com
