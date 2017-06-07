News By Tag
Zythane® 7045D TPU Ideal for Pneumatic Tubing
In addition to pneumatic tubing, Zythane® 7045D applications include FDA applications; cable sheathing, spiral tubing, film, irrigation hoses, conveyor hoses, fire hoses, hydraulic hoses, cable jacketing, flat flex cables, automotive sensor cables
Zythane® 7045D is a polyether-based TPU specifically formulated for extrusion applications with ease of processing and free of gels. It exhibits excellent abrasion resistance and toughness and has good hydrolytic stability, oil, fuel and solvent resistance. It is supplied uncolored in pellet form.
Polyether-based grades of Zythane® TPUs offer improved microbial resistance, enhanced resistance to weak acids/bases and moisture/humidity, and low service temperatures. The robust characteristics of Zythane® TPUs make it the superior choice for use in hose and tube applications.
APS Elastomers is committed to innovation in all areas of the elastomer business by providing knowledge of all TPEs. Along with the highest level of service and support, APS Elastomers helps select the right polymer and develop new and better processing techniques; allowing OEMs and processors to manufacturer their products successfully and efficiently.
For more information on TPUs TPEs, TPVs, as well as standard and custom grades, contact: APS Elastomers
