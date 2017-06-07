 
Industry News





Save Money by Making Cold Brew Coffee at Home, Advises Aroma Bravo

Aroma Bravo advises cold brew coffee lovers to make their own concentrate at home so they can save more money and even have a more delicious brew.
 
 
Aroma Bravo French Roast Honduras Coffee
Aroma Bravo French Roast Honduras Coffee
 
CARSON CITY, Nev. - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- With the summer season already fast approaching, the demand for cold brew coffee has been rising at an exponential rate. The cold beverage is selling like crazy at cafés across the country, with ridiculously high prices. The drink is undoubtedly appealing but it can be tough on the wallet especially if one consumes two or more cups per day. To truly enjoy this delicious specialty coffee at a more affordable price, Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea advises coffee lovers to make cold brew coffee at home.

"You can really save a lot of money if you begin making your own cold brew coffee. You may think it's difficult but it's not as complicated as it seems. With some quality gourmet coffee beans and a little bit of patience, you can reduce your expenses and still have all the cold brew coffee you want to last the whole summer," a company representative said.

To start, the Aroma Bravo representative suggests getting a bag of one's favorite whole coffee beans at Amazon.com where there are plenty of choices and good discounts to take advantage of.

"Personally, I prefer single origin coffees from Honduras because they have this earthy and mellow chocolatey flavor that's quite refreshing. Stronger roasts often go well with cold brew coffee, so I get either a medium dark roast or French roast Honduras coffee for optimum taste," he continued.

His recipe is simple: he coarsely grinds one pound of Honduras coffee beans, puts it in a glass container, and adds 2 liters of filtered water. He covers and steeps the solution for about 12 hours at room temperature, and then strains the coffee grounds twice—first through a mesh sieve, then second through a paper filter to completely remove the finer coffee grounds. Once that's done, he stores the final coffee concentrate in the fridge.

"I just take some of the concentrate and mix it with some water and milk to get my cold brew coffee fix for the day. Every batch will last for about a week, so I simply make more during the weekends for the next week's supply. I'm amazed at how much money I'm able to save by making my own cold brew, and it even tastes better than the ones sold at coffee chains," the Aroma Bravo representative further remarked.

More information about Honduras coffee beans for cold brew coffee is available at https://www.amazon.com/French-Roast-Coffee-Beans-Flavored....

About Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
Aroma Bravo offers organic coffee beans from the mountains of Marcala, Honduras. Grown in organic farms and roasted in small batches, Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee is highly recommended for coffee lovers.

Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
