United® Real Estate Announces Broker, Owner and Leadership Collaborative Educational Session
Brokers and owners who attend this educational event will be provided with best practices, open commentary and educational coaching from power players at United Real Estate. In addition to hearing from United's leadership team, and industry experts, brokers will have the opportunity to partake in roundtable discussions and brainstorming collaborations. United Amplified will kick off with a networking reception Thursday night and continue with a full day of keynote sessions on Friday.
"As we head to Louisville, we are excited for our brokers and owners to experience United Amplified as this will be the third time we have held this manager and owner educational session, said Peter Giese, president of United Real Estate. "United continues to rapidly add new franchise owners each quarter and United Amplified is a fantastic opportunity for our brokers to share their successes and best practices with one another. Our brokers truly work together to help each other in implementing United's disruptive business model into each market we compete. This event provides the feedback we need to continue to improve the operational efficiency of the United model and give direct guidance to our franchise network to aid them in exponentially growing their business and amplify the United network to the next level."
To learn more about United Real Estate's franchise opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com or call 888-960-0606.
A Closer Look at United Real Estate
United Real Estate (http://unitedrealestate.com/
