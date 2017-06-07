 
United® Real Estate Announces Broker, Owner and Leadership Collaborative Educational Session

 
 
DALLAS - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- United® Real Estate, a rapidly expanding real estate and franchise organization, announced that their brokers, owners and leadership will be heading to Louisville, Kentucky for a collaborative 2-day educational session. The event – United Amplified – will be held July 13-15, 2017, and will take place at the Hyatt Regency Louisville.

Brokers and owners who attend this educational event will be provided with best practices, open commentary and educational coaching from power players at United Real Estate. In addition to hearing from United's leadership team, and industry experts, brokers will have the opportunity to partake in roundtable discussions and brainstorming collaborations. United Amplified will kick off with a networking reception Thursday night and continue with a full day of keynote sessions on Friday.

"As we head to Louisville, we are excited for our brokers and owners to experience United Amplified as this will be the third time we have held this manager and owner educational session, said Peter Giese, president of United Real Estate. "United continues to rapidly add new franchise owners each quarter and United Amplified is a fantastic opportunity for our brokers to share their successes and best practices with one another. Our brokers truly work together to help each other in implementing United's disruptive business model into each market we compete. This event provides the feedback we need to continue to improve the operational efficiency of the United model and give direct guidance to our franchise network to aid them in exponentially growing their business and amplify the United network to the next level."

To learn more about United Real Estate's franchise opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com or call 888-960-0606.

A Closer Look at United Real Estate

United Real Estate (http://unitedrealestate.com/) – a division of the United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to the challenges facing agents in the residential real estate brokerage industry. Providing the latest training, marketing and technology tools to both agents and brokers under a 100-percent commission strategy, United Real Estate makes it more profitable for an agent to sell real estate and for real estate brokers to leverage a complete system to better grow a successful, thriving real estate brokerage. Named as a "frontrunner" in the real estate industry in 2013, "part of the next generation of real estate brokers" in 2014, as well as being listed in the "Power 200 Most Influential" in 2015, 2016 and 2017 by the Stefan Swanepoel Power 200 TRENDS Report, United Real Estate has more than 60 offices and over 2,700 agents. Through a worldwide franchise solution, United continues to rapidly expand and was named to the Inc 5000 fastest growing private companies in 2015 and 2016. Driven by an unwavering commitment to giving back, a pillar of United's core values and guiding principles, United Real Estate is proud to support and partner with Autism Speaks, the world's leading autism science and advocacy organization, as United's charity of choice.
