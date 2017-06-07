News By Tag
The New Video Pro X Is Out – with Deep Color Grading and New Video Effects for Pro Filmmakers!
Professional Color Grading
Built-in 16-bit deep colour processing in Video Pro X provides greater creative freedom and detailed colour correction via the color grading workflow - including true colour space handling for broadcast-ready results in 4:4:4 chroma subsampling. Colour-true processing of material is carried out by precise measuring instruments:
Media & Authoring
The new version supports a diverse range of formats and cameras from the professional and consumer sector such as H.264 and HEVC/H.265 or formats including ProRes, AVC-Intra and DVCPRO that can be imported via the multi-format timeline and edited without any need for conversion. The integrated tagging & logging function for metadata guarantees a clear overview of all media and takes. To finalize projects, Video Pro X offers professional authoring functions for creating DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. There are also a range of animated templates for menus or the option to create your own.
Precise Audio Processing
Precise tools for audio restoration, sound mixing, TV-compliant loudness normalization according to EBU R 128 norms and extensive mastering plug-ins are also included in Video Pro X, allowing for professional audio editing at the post-production stage. Thanks to VST2 standard support, audio production plug-ins can be added to Video Pro X at any time. Following mixing, finalize sound via the master channel with the Mastering Suite - including 5.1 surround sound. Audio tracks can be exported to hard drives or transferred to external audio editors using the interface (EDL).
Professional Effect Design
Video Pro X offers a range of GPU-optimized video effects for creative editing. The new professional-
The latest version of Video Pro X is now available in stores and online for £349.00. http://www.magix.com/
MAGIX is an internationally operating provider of software, online services and digital content for using multimedia products and services. Founded in 1993, MAGIX offers private and professional users a technologically sophisticated and user-friendly range of products for designing, editing, presenting and archiving digital photos, videos, music, documents and websites. MAGIX is the market leader in the field of multimedia software in Germany and in the most important European markets. It is also regarded as one of the most successful market participants in the USA.
MAGIX see.feel.hear.create
