The New Video Pro X Is Out – with Deep Color Grading and New Video Effects for Pro Filmmakers!

-- - MAGIX is pleased to announce the release of the latest version of its video editing software, Video Pro X. An unrivaled spectrum of innovative features makes Video Pro X the most attractive choice in its price range for video enthusiasts with high creative demands. From 10-bit HEVC decoding/encoding and professional color grading to 360° editing and precise audio mastering, the latest version offers powerful tools for broadcast-quality results. In addition, scalable proxy editing, preview rendering and hardware acceleration enable real-time video editing in HD, 4K and 360°.Built-inprocessing in Video Pro X provides greater creative freedom and detailed colour correction via the color grading workflow - including true colour space handling for broadcast-ready results in 4:4:4 chroma subsampling. Colour-true processing of material is carried out by precise measuring instruments:The software supports all formats from the professional and consumer sector such as ProRes, HEVC 10-Bit, AVC and MPEG-2. Thanks to new support forin Video Pro X, it can sync flat recordings with LUTs from the camera manufacturer or upload cinematic effect LUTs to create unique film styles. Lookup tables save color grading information and can easily be imported and applied, or custom created and saved.The new version supports asuch as H.264 and HEVC/H.265 or formats including ProRes, AVC-Intra and DVCPRO that can be imported via the multi-format timeline and edited without any need for conversion. The integratedfor metadata guarantees a clear overview of all media and takes. To finalize projects, Video Pro X offers professional authoring functions for creating DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. There are also a range of animated templates for menus or the option to create your own.Precise tools for audio restoration, sound mixing, TV-compliant loudness normalization according to EBU R 128 norms and extensive mastering plug-ins are also included in Video Pro X, allowing for professional audio editing at the post-production stage. Thanks to VST2 standard support, audio production plug-ins can be added to Video Pro X at any time. Following mixing, finalize sound via the master channel with the Mastering Suite - including 5.1 surround sound. Audio tracks can be exported to hard drives or transferred to external audio editors using the interface (EDL).Video Pro X offers a range of GPU-optimized video effects for creative editing. The new professional-sector effects are a particular highlight and include broadcast colour, tone value correction, LAB adjustment, noise and blur masking effects for broadcast ready results. Use masks to apply effects to specific areas of the image or attach media to moving elements with the professional object tracking feature. There's a whole range of additional features for finalizing productions, such as captions, text fades, title templates, travel route animation and intros and outros.MAGIX is an internationally operating provider of software, online services and digital content for using multimedia products and services. Founded in 1993, MAGIX offers private and professional users a technologically sophisticated and user-friendly range of products for designing, editing, presenting and archiving digital photos, videos, music, documents and websites. MAGIX is the market leader in the field of multimedia software in Germany and in the most important European markets. It is also regarded as one of the most successful market participants in the USA.MAGIX see.feel.hear.create______________________________________________________________________