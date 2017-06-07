 
News By Tag
* Worldpride
* Madrid
* Food
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Lifestyle
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Madrid
  Madrid
  Spain
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
13121110987


Ramses.life: Spanish Food And Fun For World Pride Madrid

Join Ramses.Life, Madrid's leading luxury restaurant designed by Philippe Starck, for a week of Spanish food and celebration for World Pride Madrid!
 
 
Ramses.Life by STARCK World Pride Tasting Menu
Ramses.Life by STARCK World Pride Tasting Menu
MADRID, Spain - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- From June 19 through July 2, Ramses.Life dresses up for Madrid World Pride, celebrating the international LGBT community and inviting diners to share the experience of transformation that food, festivity and entertainment can bring.

Color, art and fun are the main characters in the ground-breaking Ramses.Life, ideally located in Madrid, Puerta de Alcala, a historical and privileged site where the series of pride event will come to its end. Searching always for excellence, innovation with an entertaining twist, their World Pride menu  doesn't disappoint.

The prix fixe lunch menu, "Spanish Feeling & Music," was created exclusively for the occasion, and will be available Monday through Friday at mid-day during the festival. The gastronomic selection is inspired by fresh, local ingredients at an affordable price of 35 euros. Spanish gazpacho, Crystal Bread with "Penjar" Tomato, Iberian Ham croquettes, Anchovies from Santoña, Pickled Mussels and Charcoal Grilled Octopus will be the main courses. To finish, a delicious Cheese cake with cherry ice cream "La Viña".

For a flourish finale, Ramses.Life will continue with its famous afterworks, demonstrating its passion for art, design and music, amidst the wild and exciting week that is World Pride. This alongside Spanish food and drink create the perfect mix to truly show visitors and tourists the freedom, modernity and diversity that Madrid today.

This is a unique opportunity to experience this world-renowned restaurant.



http://www.ramseslife.com/#two
End
Source:Ramses.Life
Email:***@bollare.com Email Verified
Tags:Worldpride, Madrid, Food
Industry:Lifestyle
Location:Madrid - Madrid - Spain
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share