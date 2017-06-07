Ramses.life: Spanish Food And Fun For World Pride Madrid

Join Ramses.Life, Madrid's leading luxury restaurant designed by Philippe Starck, for a week of Spanish food and celebration for World Pride Madrid!

Ramses.Life by STARCK World Pride Tasting Menu

-- From June 19 through July 2, Ramses.Life dresses up for Madrid World Pride, celebrating the international LGBT community and inviting diners to share the experience of transformation that food, festivity and entertainment can bring.Color, art and fun are the main characters in the ground-breaking Ramses.Life, ideally located in Madrid, Puerta de Alcala, a historical and privileged site where the series of pride event will come to its end. Searching always for excellence, innovation with an entertaining twist, their World Pride menu doesn't disappoint.The prix fixe lunch menu, "" was created exclusively for the occasion, and will be available Monday through Friday at mid-day during the festival. The gastronomic selection is inspired by fresh, local ingredients at an affordable price of 35 euros.andwill be the main courses. To finish, a deliciousFor a flourish finale, Ramses.Life will continue with its famous afterworks, demonstrating its passion for art, design and music, amidst the wild and exciting week that is World Pride. This alongside Spanish food and drink create the perfect mix to truly show visitors and tourists the freedom, modernity and diversity that Madrid today.This is a unique opportunity to experience this world-renowned restaurant.