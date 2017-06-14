News By Tag
Long Term Care of America, New Healthcare Services and Technology Company Launches in Senior Care
The company is established around delivering value based quality care and state of the art technology for seniors. LTCA fulfills a crucial service of managed medical care and services for the U.S. aging population.
LTCA provides its partners superior care for their patients through quality focused on-site/in-home providers, an electronic medical record, and virtual care with remote patient monitoring. Our enhanced care and 24/7/365 virtual care will result in reduced avoidable expenses (LOS, readmissions, ER visits), bring new patients to us and our partner facilities, increase revenue through evidence based use of appropriate services, improve patient compliance, improve patient satisfaction, and allow us to distance ourselves from any competition that exists. LTCA will emerge as the preferred medical resource to seniors to age in place gracefully as we virtually monitor and respond to medical episodic occurrences.
Our goal is to transform the episodic "sick care" approach to a model that promotes patient engagement, enhances communication and is focused on continuous management of health and wellness," said Dr. Brett Meyers, Chief Medical Innovation Officer.
The LTCA Virtual care platform allows a remote physician to evaluate a patient when needed and include the family member from any location. Wearable biometric devices allow physicians to monitor patients remotely. The LTCA EMR provides advanced analytics allowing for superior population management.
LTCA focuses on improving patient outcomes, reducing unnecessary hospital admissions and allowing patients to age in place in the comfort of their home or senior care settings. Proactive care with the LTCA next generation patient care technologies will have a dramatic impact on the way seniors are cared for in the future.
Based in Richmond VA, LTCA was founded in 2016 by Skip Brickley and Dr. Brett Meyers and is currently operating in Virginia and North Carolina with plans to expand to neighboring states, then nationwide.
Visit http://www.ltcofamerica.com/
