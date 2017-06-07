Country(s)
Industry News
Field Service Management Solution Streamlines Complex Contract Management
Robust project management with real-time status reporting, additional configuration options, Azure compatibility, and expanded NetSuite API are key new features of Vertical Solutions' latest release of VServiceManagement™
· End-to-End Service Project Management: VServiceManagement provides a single-point-
· Enhanced User Experience and Configurable Dashboards: An updated user interface makes it easier for service managers to configure VServiceManagement, including enhanced dashboard configuration and custom views, so that they can manage their service business more effectively. With enhanced business intelligence and analytics, managers can gather and track the data they need to drive business decisions.
· External Integrations and Compatibility: The latest commercial release of VServiceManagement includes an extended Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) API and certified integration with Oracle/NetSuite while also featuring compatibility with Microsoft's Azure.
"Aftermarket service continues to deliver significant revenues for business, with double-digit CAGR forecast for the next decade," says Ron Wegmann, Sr., CEO of Vertical Solutions, Inc. "Field service businesses need powerful and agile tools such as VServiceManagement to help them manage their growth. Our latest release further supports today's business environment with configurable options and robust project management functionality. Corporations continue to try and differentiate themselves in their respected markets by becoming more customer- and services-centric. Our tools are positioned to enable them to do so."
About Vertical Solutions, Inc. (VSI)
Vertical Solutions, Inc. helps companies manage complex post-sales service environments efficiently, effectively, and profitably. Companies use VSI's solutions to improve service response and resolution times, reduce the costs of delivering service, better manage entitlements, increase revenue, improve the customer experience, and broaden their portfolio of service offerings. VSI develops VContactCenter™ for internal, external, and hybrid contact centers, and VServiceManagement™ for customer support, field service, and mobile environments. These application systems are available as a service or on-premises in a private- or public-cloud environment. VSI's applications are flexible, integrate easily with internal legacy systems as well as external ERP solutions, and can be deployed rapidly. VServiceManagement is certified for Microsoft Dynamics, a Built for NetSuite (BFN) verified solution, and is on the Constellation ShortList™ for Field Service Management. With headquarters in Cincinnati, OH, VSI has offices and partners worldwide. For more information, visit www.VertSol.com or call 1.800.466.0238.
Contact
Alison Harris | Harris Marketing Services
***@harrismarketingservices.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse