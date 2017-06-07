OneFam Is Changing How Family History Is Relived

logo1

Contact

Thomas O'Donoghue

OneFam

***@onefam.com Thomas O'DonoghueOneFam

End

--Today OneFam (https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1160119448/1265992004?token=0ff6b5a4) launches on crowd-funding site Kickstarter. OneFam hopes to raise $10,000 to launch our beta version to the market with early bird offers on our ancestry DNA test and premium software subscription.OneFam offers a truly intuitive way to create, share and protect family history. You'll never lose a family memory again. Our software is free, collaborative, and very intuitive. While our Ancestry DNA test provides you with a unique way to discover your family history through your own DNA.OneFam's, is a start up in the family history market available on Android, IOS, IPAD, Web and Desktop with product features growing. Its benefits include· Create a family tree· Capture audio, video, images and events on the go· Invite family members to collaborate· Family timelines· Family finder and matching features· DNA ancestry testing· Discover lost relatives with DNA matching (2018)· Relive history with Virtual Reality features (2018)OneFam's applications are free to use and brings your family history to life. Whether researching your family history, creating a shared family legacy or just saving memories for future generations, OneFam offers a solution you can trust.To get started, simply sign up, start your family tree, add parents, grandparents, siblings, spouses, children, cousins, aunts, uncles and their families.Next invite family members to collaborate in a secure family environment via email, text message or Facebook. Watch your family history grow into a rich and colorful family experience to be relived for generations to come.Imagine being able to leave a voice message on your daughters first birthday for her to relive years from now. Create a video interview with your parents detailing their childhood days or have your family collectively working together to provide you the best photos, videos and stories from your wedding day or family event.Like most good stories, ours can be traced back to an event on the 13October, 1941 when a force of Japanese soldiers invaded a town in China. A Chinese war hero emerged and a story began. Almost 85 years after the event a great granddaughter was born, a girl that would never hear her great grandfather's story or see him recount his story.OneFam was created to protect our stories, our memories and family history. Family history is more than records, it's the events, people and stories that make us who we are today.· Founded in 2016· Chosen from over 70,000 startups to represent at Dublin and Hong Kong web summits· Winner or multiple business awards· Over 15,000 user profiles· 22% Monthly return user rate· Recently launched Ancestry DNA Test productSpeaking on behalf of OneFam, Thomas O'Donoghue, CEO, has said that,OneFams suite of products is transforming the way that families create, share and preserve their collective digital memories. Its focus is on user experience, with virtual reality and DNA matching expected to launch in 2018.