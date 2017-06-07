GQ Management to Establish Advanced Smart Television Global Entertainment Network

New Smart Television Network to Feature Globalized Live Events

-- GQ Management, LLC announced today that the Company has reached an agreement to expand its program to provide users a high definition smart television access to top rated entertainment artists around the world. The "GQM Interactive"Global Network will be available starting this summer on VrTuo Interactive World of Music & Lifestyles.GQM Interactive Global Network is preparing for their launch of the new network. The network's Executive Producers are preparing to showcase major label as well as emerging performing artists. The network will be featuring the artists works on the new advanced interactive smart television channel hosting advanced interactive features to the viewers.The primary music first format however will also play host to many other types of entertainment options including live performances from a variety of international venues starting in Spain later this fall. The primary productions are to be US based starting from the Company's New York studios."When we initially discussed the program with VrTuo Interactive, we knew it was special in how media was intended to affect a positively charged result to society. It's when media is used as human mood enhancement that makes a real difference.We love what VrTuo Interactive Studios has put into motion. We are proud to become a dedicated channel partner with such a promising host with a cause to make change happen through positive media influences."states Frank Aiello, CEO of GQ Management, LLC.The new smart television network is to launch this summer. The network will be produced from New York and other remote locations on a show by show basis. The new network is to provide a variety of shows. The diverse programs are meant to provide live interactive sessions such as live music concerts as well as other fully hosted shows. The format is to provide the users with fully advanced interactive engagement to celebrity guests appearing on the network.About "GQM Interactive"Global NetworkGQ Management, LLC is the owner operator of a long standing talent management services Company which provides talent artists around the world with professional and promotional services. The Company in the use of smart television possesses the global means to showcase featured artists like other major music television producers. This is through smart television and mobile devices providing featured artist through dynamic video programming.About VrTuo Interactive Studios, LLCVrTuo Interactive Studios, LLC is a proud provider of next generation smart television programming and hosting . The smart television network host is a provider of media intended to provide the new age smart television viewers a more interactive global entertainment experience.