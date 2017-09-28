 
DTSA to discuss US Department of Defense National Security Review of Regulated Exports

 
 
June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- SMi Group has announced the addition of Mr Kenneth Oukrop, Director of Licensing at the Defence Technology Security Administration (DTSA), to the conference speaker lineup for Defence Exports 2017 conference on September 27 & 28, 2017 in Rome.

As Director of Licensing at DTSA, Mr Oukrop is responsible for coordinating the Department's US national security review of State Department export and import licensing of defense articles and services, and Commerce Department export licensing of dual-use items.

Speaking on Day 2 of the conference, Mr Oukrup will be presenting a talk focused on the US DoD's Defence National Security Review of Regulated Exports. The talk will explore factors considered when assessing impacts on national security as well as how to weigh these factors in determining national security position. He will also present a case study of new technology being exported to a foreign end user.

Mr Ourkrup joins an international expert speaker lineup of senior military and government personnel including Europe's Top 5 countries shaping up the arms exports landscape - France, Germany, Italy, Spain and UK.

The conference will also feature industry pioneers who will explore strategies and best practice for compliance from BAE, Boeing, L3, Leonardo, Rolls-Royce and more. The full roster of speakers, as well as their presentations can be found on www.defence-exports.com/prlog.

Defence Exports 2017 will look at how regulation controls such as ITAR, EAR, ECR and Dual-Use are affecting European and Global compliance; crucial updates on the Wassenaar Arrangement, AAT; as well as exploring how to combat some of the challenges of the 21st century such as cloud, IT and electronic-data, export violation due to weak cyber security plans.

For those interested to attend, registration is now live on the event website. Early Bird discounts apply.

12th DEFENCE EXPORTS CONFERENCE
27-28 September 2017
Crowne Plaza Rome, St Peter's, Rome, Italy
www.defence-exports.com/prlog

---ENDS---

Contact Information:

For queries on military bookings, contact James Hitchen on jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk. For sponsorship and exhibition details, contact Sadia Malick on smalick@smi-online.co.uk. For media enquiries contact Honey de Gracia on hdegracia@smi-online.co.uk.

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
SMi Group
***@smi-online.co.uk
Click to Share