S-cubed Welcomes New Employees
We are pleased to welcome the following new staff to the Denmark Office:
· Kirsten Langendorf joins as Principal Consultant with a particular focus on the implementation of CDISC Standards. She brings 20 years of experience from Novo Nordisk, including Project Management roles on eClinical and CDISC projects, and extensive specialist experience from the design and implementation of a customized Clincial Data Warehouse system. Kirsten has been responsible for many improvement initiatives in the area of statistical programming and standards, facilitating best in class statistical programming practices. She has also worked for SAS as a Business Delivery Manager working with Life Sciences clients to support their SAS implementation. Kirsten has an MSc in Statistics and Computer Science from Aalborg University.
· Christina Scheel has been appointed as Principal IT Compliance Consultant. Christina previously worked for Chr. Hansen and has extensive experience working in Quality Assurance across a variety of positions in the Life Sciences sector. She has a BSc in Business Administration and Service Management.
· Elizabeth Merrall is from the UK and joins S-cubed as a statistician. She has a PhD in Medical Statistics from the University of Cambridge and experience as a Statistician with multiple companies, including GSK Vaccines in Amsterdam.
· Jens Grøn joins the Qlik team as a senior consultant. Jens has 3 years of experience as a QlikView consultant, developing apps with well-structured data flow, architecture, and performance optimisation. Jens has a Master of Science in IT from the IT University in Copenhagen.
· Jonathan McCue is a SAS/Statistical programmer with over 15 years' experience as a SAS programmer, performing a wide variety of statistical programming tasks for companies including Novartis, AstraZenica, and UCB Pharma, with a proven ability to lead studies and meet tight deadlines. Jon has a BSc in Physical Electronics from Newcastle Polytechnic.
· Narges Barzegar joins as the IT Infrastructure Administrator. Narges has 9 years of experience with IT support and administration and a Master's degree in Software Engineering. Originally from Iran, she moved to Denmark in 2015 and has since then worked for the retail chain Change, changing their server set-up and ERP system.
· Anette Nordentoft joined February this year as the Office Manager. She brings 15 years of experience as a paralegal and Office Manger to the role, including fluency in English and a deep understanding of administration and compliance in international companies based in Denmark.
In the UK Office, we are pleased to have appointed AJ de Montjoie as our Marketing Manager to oversee all 3 companies under the S-cubed brand. She comes with 7 years' experience in marketing and a background in Education. AJ has Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing from the University of the West of England.
