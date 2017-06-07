News By Tag
Preliminary Speaking Faculty for 11th Annual Pain and Migraine Therapeutics Summit
The 11th Annual Pain and Migraine Therapeutics Conference will provide attendees with thoughtful insight from key industry leaders and academic researchers concerning cutting edge drug discovery science, preclinical development trends, analysis of key clinical-stage pain therapies and newly marketed products.
We will highlight the most important and recent developments in the field, including:
• Clinical Trial Design and Endpoints for Pain
• Emerging Pain Research from Industry, Academia and Government
• CGRP Antagonist Research and Clinical Trial Data
• The Latest Diagnostic Imaging Research
• NGF antagonist Research and Clinical Trial Data
• Emerging Trends and New Animal Model Research
• Nociceptive Pain, Neuropathic Pain, Inflammatory Pain, Migraine Pain
• New Research in Biologic Therapy Development
• Non-Opiate Pain Drug Development Trends and Clinical Development Programs
• Sodium and Calcium Channel Blocker Research and Clinical Trials
• The Genetic Components of Pain
Here are just some of the experts that will present at the 11th Annual Pain and Migraine Therapeutics Summit. Please check http://paintherapeuticsummit.com/
• Laura Bohn, Professor, Departments of Molecular Medicine & Neuroscience, The Scripps Research Institute
• Nigel Calcutt, Ph.D., Professor, University of California San Diego, Co-Founder, WinSanTor
• Allen Downs, CLP, Senior Corporate & Business Development Lead, Corporate & Business Development, Mundipharma International Limited
• Jeffrey Dayno, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Egalet
• Narender Gavva, Ph.D., Scientific Director, Amgen
• Tilo Grosser, MD, Research Associate Professor, Department of Systems Pharmacology and Translational Therapeutics, Institute for Translational Medicine and Therapeutics, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania
• Sunyoung Kim, D.Phil., Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, ViroMed
• Aashish Manglik, MD, Ph.D., Stanford Distinguished Fellow, Department of Molecular and Cellular Physiology, Stanford University School of Medicine
• Daniel Mikol, MD, Executive Medical Director, Global Neuroscience Development, Amgen
• Mike Nemenov, Ph.D., Consulting Professor, Pain Research Center, Anesthesia Department, Stanford University
• Frank Rice, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientist, Integrated Tissue Dynamics
• Bill Schmidt, Ph.D., President, Northstar Consulting
• Neil Singla, MD, Chief Scientific Officer, Lotus Clinical Research
• Randall Stevens, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Centrexion Therapeutics
• Simon Tate, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Convergence Pharmaceuticals, Non-Executive Director, Biogen
• Mark Weinreb, MS, Chief Executive, President & Chairman, BioRestorative Therapies
For more information, contact:
John Waslif: Managing Director
Arrowhead Publishers
866-945-0263 ext 700
john.waslif@
Rachel Donlon: Marketing Associate
Arrowhead Publishers
866-945-0263 ext 701
rachel.donlon@
