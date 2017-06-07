 
News By Tag
* Pain Management
* Neurology
* Chronic Pain
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Minneapolis
  Minnesota
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
13121110987


Preliminary Speaking Faculty for 11th Annual Pain and Migraine Therapeutics Summit

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Pain Management
Neurology
Chronic Pain

Industry:
Medical

Location:
Minneapolis - Minnesota - US

MINNEAPOLIS - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Arrowhead Publishers has just announced the preliminary speaking faculty for this year's annual Pain and Migraine Therapeutics Summit, which will take place September 27-28, 2017 in San Diego, CA. Leaders from the pharmaceutical, biotech, device and medical communities attend this annual conference to learn about the latest advances in the treatment of various types of pain and to network with colleagues from industry, the non-profit sector, academia, the medical community, government and investors. For more information, visit: http://paintherapeuticsummit.com/brochure.

The 11th Annual Pain and Migraine Therapeutics Conference will provide attendees with thoughtful insight from key industry leaders and academic researchers concerning cutting edge drug discovery science, preclinical development trends, analysis of key clinical-stage pain therapies and newly marketed products.

We will highlight the most important and recent developments in the field, including:

•  Clinical Trial Design and Endpoints for Pain

•  Emerging Pain Research from Industry, Academia and Government

•  CGRP Antagonist Research and Clinical Trial Data

•  The Latest Diagnostic Imaging Research

•  NGF antagonist Research and Clinical Trial Data

•  Emerging Trends and New Animal Model Research

•  Nociceptive Pain, Neuropathic Pain, Inflammatory Pain, Migraine Pain

•  New Research in Biologic Therapy Development

•  Non-Opiate Pain Drug Development Trends and Clinical Development Programs

•  Sodium and Calcium Channel Blocker Research and Clinical Trials

•  The Genetic Components of Pain

Here are just some of the experts that will present at the 11th Annual Pain and Migraine Therapeutics Summit. Please check http://paintherapeuticsummit.com/speakers2016 in the coming weeks for the most up-to-date list.

•  Laura Bohn, Professor, Departments of Molecular Medicine & Neuroscience, The Scripps Research Institute

•  Nigel Calcutt, Ph.D., Professor, University of California San Diego, Co-Founder, WinSanTor

•  Allen Downs, CLP, Senior Corporate & Business Development Lead, Corporate & Business Development, Mundipharma International Limited

•  Jeffrey Dayno, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Egalet

•  Narender Gavva, Ph.D., Scientific Director, Amgen

•  Tilo Grosser, MD, Research Associate Professor, Department of Systems Pharmacology and Translational Therapeutics, Institute for Translational Medicine and Therapeutics, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania

•  Sunyoung Kim, D.Phil., Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, ViroMed

•  Aashish Manglik, MD, Ph.D., Stanford Distinguished Fellow, Department of Molecular and Cellular Physiology, Stanford University School of Medicine

•  Daniel Mikol, MD, Executive Medical Director, Global Neuroscience Development, Amgen

•  Mike Nemenov, Ph.D., Consulting Professor, Pain Research Center, Anesthesia Department, Stanford University

•  Frank Rice, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientist, Integrated Tissue Dynamics

•  Bill Schmidt, Ph.D., President, Northstar Consulting

•  Neil Singla, MD, Chief Scientific Officer, Lotus Clinical Research

•  Randall Stevens, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Centrexion Therapeutics

•  Simon Tate, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Convergence Pharmaceuticals, Non-Executive Director, Biogen

•  Mark Weinreb, MS, Chief Executive, President & Chairman, BioRestorative Therapies


For more information, contact:

John Waslif: Managing Director

Arrowhead Publishers

866-945-0263 ext 700

john.waslif@arrowheadpublishers.com

Rachel Donlon: Marketing Associate

Arrowhead Publishers

866-945-0263 ext 701

rachel.donlon@arrowheadpublishers.com
End
Source:
Email:***@arrowheadpublishers.com Email Verified
Tags:Pain Management, Neurology, Chronic Pain
Industry:Medical
Location:Minneapolis - Minnesota - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Arrowhead Publishers and Conferences PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share