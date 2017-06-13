News By Tag
Thank You! We've Reached Over 5K Reviews!
In today's environment "The Customer Experience" is an elusive benchmark that allows a business to get to the next level so to speak.
For that same reason we would like to extend our gratitude and appreciation to our guests who have not only given us the privilege to provide services in the field of Private hire and Taxi transfers but have also enabled us to reach a threshold of over 5000 reviews.
Considered to be one of the few remaining companies of the old guard in the private hire and taxi service industry, TotallyDriven.co.uk has been helping the travelling public get from a 2 b for over a decade and with the support of our passengers, we hope we have many more decades to come. Having said that, we do understand that this is entirely dependent on the service that we can provide. With this in mind our intention is to strive to reach our next milestone with the service that we facilitate just as we have done over the past years by being proactive in welcoming feedback and suggestions from customers.
We have implemented quite a bit from the feedback that we received from our customers.
Our newly re-launched website is one that comes to mind. In development the core structure was created with the mind set of passengers at its heart. It is mobile friendly and responsive which allows customers to quickly navigate and choose their requirements.
It also comes with many added benefits for registered users, direct access to update a journey, make specific changes to a reservation, insider discounts, maintain an account that helps track completed and future journeys and also calculate expenses.
Our newly integrated system also monitors your journey in the background and dispatches relevant alerts to a user such as a reminders, the details of the driver and vehicle, it even allows you to track the drivers progress on a map.
I think our customers say it best when they say Totally Driven. Simple, Straight forward and Stress Free.
Thank you
Author bio:
Totally Driven private hire and taxi transfers to or from all major Airports, Seaports, Hotels in the United Kingdom.
Further Information:
Please contact us on: 0044 – 0 203 004 5033
Website: www.totallydriven.co.uk
Contact VIA HDT: https://www.totallydriven.co.uk/
Contact
Catherine Richard
***@totallydriven.co.uk
End
