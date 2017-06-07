 
Industry News





June 2017
CIMdata to Host Free Webinar on How Semantic Web Technology helps Design-for-Reliability

This educational webinar will share CIMdata's initial experience with applying Semantic Web Technology for knowledge capture and reuse related to two specific areas of reliability engineering.
 
 
Webinar on how semantic web technology helps design-for-reliability
Webinar on how semantic web technology helps design-for-reliability
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- CIMdata, Inc., the leading global PLM strategic management consulting and research firm, announces an upcoming free educational webinar, "How Semantic Web Technology helps Design-for-Reliability." The webinar will take place on July 13, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. (EDT) and will last for one hour.

Connectivity and artificial intelligence, while enabling innovations such as autonomous functioning, remote performance optimization, and remote condition monitoring and repair in products and product systems, is likely to drive design complexity to unprecedented levels. Robust design of complex systems is becoming increasingly difficult due to the growing complexity of their functional architecture and the software content.

According to the webinar host, CIMdata's Director for Quality & Reliability Engineering, Dr. Venkatesh "Venki" Agaram, "The reuse of existing knowledge about product failure modes is necessary to mitigate warranty and recall risks of connected intelligent products. Semantic Web Technology based ontology offers the possibility to convert implicit subject matter knowledge about product failure into explicit machine-readable knowledge for developing dependable products that leverage connectivity and artificial intelligence."

Dr. Agaram has more than 35 years of experience spanning research and development, virtual engineering, reliability of simulations, complex materials systems, controlled mechanical systems, design for six sigma, structured innovation, innovation culture enhancement, regulatory compliance, recall mitigation, process modeling, market strategy, business transformation, and business development. At CIMdata, Dr. Agaram leads the effort to transform industry practices resulting in a more effective association between knowledge management and quality and reliability engineering, to improve the robustness of smart connected products and processes.

This webinar is a sequel to the one presented on February 9th, 2017 titled "Why Connected Intelligent Products Need Semantic Web Technology." The webinar will share CIMdata's initial experience with applying Semantic Web Technology for knowledge capture and reuse related to two specific areas of Reliability Engineering, namely, Failure Modes and Effects Analysis (FMEA) and Fault Tree Analysis (FTA). The webinar will also cover other areas of Design-for-Reliability that could benefit from Semantic Web Technology-based knowledge capture and reuse with some detail for possible future investigation.

The webinar will be useful to reliability engineers, reliability engineering managers, systems engineers, systems engineering managers, IT Leadership responsible for product development tools and systems, product managers and consultants from PLM solution providers, and anyone who wants to learn more about semantic web technology.

During the webinar attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions about the topics discussed. To find out more, visit: http://www.cimdata.com/en/education/educational-webinars/.... To register for this webinar please visit: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/740436456653941....

Source:CIMdata
Email:***@cimdata.com Email Verified
