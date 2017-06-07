News By Tag
Irish innovation from Celtrino at the Food and Drink Supply Chain Event in London
Celtrino Managing Director Ken Halpin said, 'Irish companies are at the forefront of software innovation and have a growing influence on the future landscape of business in the UK and wider EU markets. We've seen how Irish innovation is reducing complexity and increasing automation across a whole range of business functions.'
In conjunction with Gala Fresh Foods, one of Ireland's leading retail symbol groups, Ken Halpin is speaking at the Food and Drink Supply Chain Event at London's Millennium Mayfair today.
The one-day, industry-led conference explores how to drive cost-efficiencies and retailer-supplier collaboration for a lean logistics operation and supply chain.
Audrey Constantine, Gala Chilled and Frozen Logistics Manager said, 'for owner operators of increasingly complex supply chains, visibility is a must. Keeping a careful watch on the critical success factors is vital to stay competitive.'
Gala has a complex business model involving a number of supply chain stakeholders, suppliers, wholesalers, 3rd party logistics providers, centralised management services and franchise stores.
The session will explore how Celtrino delivered visibility of each and every supplier chain process in Gala's chilled distribution model to support a three day order to delivery cycle.
The London event coincides with the launch of TradeHub:Buy
Ken Halpin said,'digital business applications improve collaboration with suppliers to reduce operating costs and preserve margin. A new generation of digital vendor management tools is emerging to help companies make more confident and informed procurement decisions.
TradeHub:Buy delivers a single process for managing all your suppliers irrespective of size, technical capability and geographical location. The system automates the procure to pay process by providing a central hub for every interaction with suppliers.
Irish companies can meet Celtrino to discuss their supply chain challenges at the End2End Supply Chain Conference
