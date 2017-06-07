 
News By Tag
* Supply Chain
* Supplier Automation
* Purchase To Pay Automation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dublin
  Dublin
  Ireland
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
13121110987


Irish innovation from Celtrino at the Food and Drink Supply Chain Event in London

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Supply Chain
* Supplier Automation
* Purchase To Pay Automation

Industry:
* Food

Location:
* Dublin - Dublin - Ireland

DUBLIN, Ireland - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Irish company Celtrino has grown an international reputation by helping companies transact business across complex supply chains with total confidence.

Celtrino Managing Director Ken Halpin said, 'Irish companies are at the forefront of software innovation and have a growing influence on the future landscape of business in the UK and wider EU markets. We've seen how Irish innovation is reducing complexity and increasing automation across a whole range of business functions.'

In conjunction with Gala Fresh Foods, one of Ireland's leading retail symbol groups, Ken Halpin is speaking at the Food and Drink Supply Chain Event at London's Millennium Mayfair today.

The one-day, industry-led conference explores how to drive cost-efficiencies and retailer-supplier collaboration for a lean logistics operation and supply chain.

Audrey Constantine, Gala Chilled and Frozen Logistics Manager said, 'for owner operators of increasingly complex supply chains, visibility is a must. Keeping a careful watch on the critical success factors is vital to stay competitive.'

Gala has a complex business model involving a number of supply chain stakeholders, suppliers, wholesalers, 3rd party logistics providers, centralised management services and franchise stores.

The session will explore how Celtrino delivered visibility of each and every supplier chain process in  Gala's chilled distribution model to support a three day order to delivery cycle.

The London event coincides with the launch of TradeHub:Buy (http://www.celtrino.com/),  an end-to-end automated supplier portal for ordering, delivery, invoicing and supplier collaboration.

Ken Halpin said,'digital business applications improve collaboration with suppliers to reduce operating costs and preserve margin. A new generation of digital vendor management tools is emerging to help companies make more confident and informed procurement decisions.

TradeHub:Buy delivers a single process for managing all your suppliers irrespective of size, technical capability and geographical location.  The system automates the procure to pay process by providing a central hub for every interaction with suppliers.

Irish companies can meet Celtrino to discuss their supply chain challenges at the End2End Supply Chain Conference (https://www.supply-chain.ie/) at the Radisson Blue Hotel, Dublin on Thursday, 22nd June 2017.

Contact
Rupert Heather
***@celtrino.com
End
Source:Celtrino Ltd
Email:***@celtrino.com Email Verified
Tags:Supply Chain, Supplier Automation, Purchase To Pay Automation
Industry:Food
Location:Dublin - Dublin - Ireland
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share