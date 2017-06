Marketing & Public Relations Consultant Jill Kurtz Serves Northern Virginia Conscious Business Alli

jakhead

Contact

Jill Kurtz

***@novacba.org Jill Kurtz

End

-- Jill Kurtz, APR, serves as the vice president of marketing and communication and board member for Northern Virginia Conscious Business Alliance (NOVACBA). NOVACBA is a non-profit organization that promotes conscious business practices and their potential for helping the local business community to thrive. Kurtz is a resident of Lovettsville, Virginia.Kurtz is the owner of Kurtz Digital Strategy, LLC. She helps clients in a variety of industries to develop and implement online public relations and marketing strategies that target business goals. She has more than 30 years of experience working in internal and external communication and marketing."NOVACBA is a group of local businesspeople that believe that creating a supportive culture and effective working relationships are key to business success. That same philosophy is infused in all my work," said Kurtz. "I want to help others to discover and adopt conscious business principles."In Northern Virginia, she has worked at Fairfax County Public Schools, Arlington Public Schools, Balance Interactive and American Public University System.Her awards include the Communitas Leadership Award, Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce Top Hat Service Award, PRSA-NCC Thoth Award finalist, The e-Gov Institute Pioneer Award, NSPRA Golden Achievement Award, CHESPRA Award of Excellence, FCPS Robert R. Spillane Leadership Award finalist, and the International Paper Corporate Award of Excellence for Media Communication.Jill earned and maintains the Accredited in Public Relations (APR) ( http://www.praccreditation.org/ value/why-hire- apr/ ) professional designation. She has a BA in Communication from the State University of New York at Buffalo ( http://www.buffalo.edu/ ). She is chair of the PRSA National Capital Chapter (http://prsa-ncc.org/) web committee and the Independent PR Alliance (http://www.ipralliance.com/)website committee. She is the volunteer coordinator for the Lovettsville Cooperative Market (http://www.lovettsville-grocery.com/)