June 2017
SOMA Therapeutic Massage OPEN HOUSE

 
ST. LOUIS - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- SOMA Therapeutic Massage

OPEN HOUSE- JULY 8TH FROM 1PM-6PM

Stop by for some refreshments and hors devours and see our expanded space and new massage therapists.

SOMA Therapeutic Massage is a massage studio nestled between Compton Heights and Tower Grove East Neighborhoods.  SOMA's concept is that of a wellness center.  Yes, we provide a relaxing spa like environment but we do so much more than just a relaxing stress relieving massage. Our therapists provide a safe and healing environment.  Our clients come from all walks of life with varying different health requirements.  Starting with expecting mothers wanting prenatal massage to cancer patients wanting healing Reiki energy work along with Oncology massage.  We partner with several Chiropractors, Physical Therapists and Personal Trainers that are looking to help their clients with musculoskeletal issues that massage is a major part of the client's muscle recovery.  SOMA also has had great success with clients that have PTSD. Our safe, soothing environment and nurturing therapists have made a great shift in the PTSD client's ability to be present and calm.  SOMA's services include: Swedish Massage, Deep Tissue Massage, Sports Massage, Shiatsu, Reiki, Oncology Massage, Hot Stone Massage, and Prenatal Massage.

SOMA has been in business for 9 years

Please stop by our Open House and check us out online at somatherapeuticmassage.com.

Source:
Email:***@somatherapeuticmassage.com
Massageforwellness
Health
St. Louis - Missouri - United States
Services
