Synergita Bags Codie Award 2017 Finalist For Best Human Capital Or Talent Management Solution
Synergita announced today that it was named a SIIA CODiE Awards finalist in the Best Human Capital or Talent Management Solution category.
The finalists are shortlisted based on the following criteria:
1. Disparate data sources - How well does the solution pull from disparate data sources?
2. Ease of use – How well does the product allow users to achieve goals with effectiveness, efficiency, and satisfaction in a specified context of use?
3. Functionality of key attributes – Do the key attributes function as described?
4. Global support – How well does the solution support multiple languages, currencies, etc.?
5. Implementation – How easily and quickly can the solution be implemented?
6. Manipulation of data – How well does the solution allow for manipulation of data for reporting?
7. Reporting and analysis of data – How robust are the dashboards and reports for analysis?
8. Visually aesthetic – Is the application's visual design beautiful, innovative, and appealing to the user?
Synergita helps their customers create an extraordinary culture within the organization where employees unleash their potential, set new standards of excellence and create wonders. We call it peopleMAGIC.
For more than 30 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards have been recognizing excellence by honoring the software and information industry's leading products and services. The annual awards offer 95 categories that are organized by industry focus of business technology and education technology. Synergita has been honored as one of the finalists across the 64 business technology categories.
"I am impressed by the level of innovation and creativity demonstrated by the 2017 CODiE award finalists. These products are opening doors for learners of all ages by combining new technologies with research about how people learn in order to respond to student and educator needs," said Bridget Foster, Senior Vice President, and Managing Director of the Education Technology Industry Network (ETIN), a division of SIIA.
"We are absolutely delighted to be selected as one of the top finalists", stated Shankar Krishnamoorthy, CEO of Synergita. "Our passion for performance management has always been our driving force. We thank our customers for their continuous support, encouragement and guidance. We are glad to have been recognized as a valuable provider of the same. "
You can find the details about each finalist listed at http://www.siia.net/
About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards:
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to exhibit business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services, and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.
About Synergita:
Synergita is a cloud-based, complete Employee Performance Management, Development & Engagement Software that creates an extraordinary culture where employees unleash their potential, set new standards of excellence and create wonders. We call it peopleMAGIC.
Synergita is highly coherent and can be integrated with any pre-existing HRIS/ERP platform.
For further details, visit www.synergita.com.
Media Contact
Asteor Software, Manali Vyas
9790591192
***@synergita.com
