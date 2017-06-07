News By Tag
Cooking at Home Made Easy by Kamini Patel's Kitchen Therapy Blog
Homemade food is relished with delight by millions across the country. In an endeavor to delight their families, homemakers from around the country keep looking for tips and recipes to hone their culinary skills.
Kamini Patel is a passionate foodie and home food maker at heart, who believes in sharing her quests in the kitchen with fellow homemakers. Kamini Patel thinks that cooking is a therapeutic process that soothes the inner personality while giving a person an opportunity to appreciate the finer tastes in life. Her blog, www.kichentherapy.in, is an emerging homemade recipe platform that offers hundreds of tried and tested recipes to a homemaker that can easily be tried at home for preparing mouthwatering food varieties.
The recipes at Kitchen Therapy provide a unique balance between taste and health as it focuses on promoting vegetarianism that is proven to have great health benefits. The cooking blog provides mouthwatering recipes across different cuisines giving a home maker to try out different sweet and savory preparation for breakfast, lunch or dinner.
Apart from full meal recipes, the blog also provides unique recipes for preparing tempting dips, condiments and thirst-quenching beverages. The recipes at Kitchen Therapy totally justify the name of the blog as every recipe is carefully chosen to offer the perfect balance between taste and health, making cooking a healing therapy for the cook as well as the person eating a preparation.
All the recipes are personal adaptations of famous vegetarian recipes from around the globe and promise a customized Indian touch for traditional homemakers. Apart from sharing home recipes, Kamini Patel, through her blog also aims to enlighten young homemakers and cooks about everything essential required for setting up a kitchen at home. A special 'Kitchen Essentials' section serves as a ready reckoner for new homemakers and lists all the essentials like utensils, Indian spices, bakery, grocery, international spices required in a kitchen at home.
Apart from serving as a portal to explore vegetarian Indian recipes, Kitchen Therapy also provides an opportunity for homemaker to share his/her adventures with cooking at home through it's 'In Your Kitchen' section. The section motivates blog readers, amateur cooks and passionate foodies to share their personal cooking stories and tell more about their experiences in kitchen, to the world. The special travel section informs readers about travel journeys around the globe with special focus on discovering the epicurean landscape of a local region or a country. By being a growing information portal for Indian vegetarian recipes, Kichen Therapy is serving as a boon for Indian homemakers by empowering them to discover various vegetarian recipes at a single portal.
All in all, Kitchen Therapy aims at revolutionizing the vegetarian home cooking landscape by providing a fulfilling recipe and cooking portal for urban homemakers and passionate foodies to explore vegetarian recipes at the click of a button.
For more information visit: http://kitchentherapy.in
