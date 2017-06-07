 
Disaster One Celebrates 40 Years of Restoration in 2017

Founded in Greensboro NC in 1977, Disaster One marks its 40th anniversary as a leading full-service disaster restoration company in 2017.
 
 
GREENSBORO, N.C. - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- For 40 years Disaster One has been restoring futures by providing disaster restoration to homes and businesses affected by water damage, fire and smoke damage, storm damage, and mold damage.

"I'm most proud of the team that we've put together," said Disaster One president Rasmus Fenger while reflecting on the company's milestone anniversary. "There is no 'secret sauce' in restoration – we have to do so many different things, and do them all well. Only by having a great team of dedicated people can it all come together."

Today, Disaster One has grown from a small carpet cleaning service in Greensboro, NC, to a leading full-service restoration company with over 135 full-time employees in 9 offices serving the entire southeast United States. The company boasts three of only 655 people nationwide who have received the coveted Certified Restorer© designation from the Restoration Industry Association.

In the past five years the company nearly doubled its number of locations, opening branches in Wilmington NC in 2012, Roanoke VA and Tampa FL in 2013, and most recently Myrtle Beach SC in early 2017.

Looking to the future, Fenger stated, "We plan to keep growing, but not just for the sake of getting bigger. We grow so that we can be an exciting place to work and so that we can continue to be stronger and serve our clients better. This growth will include geographic expansion throughout the Southeast, but also, and perhaps more importantly, growing the branches we already have."

ABOUT DISASTER ONE

Disaster One is a privately owned and operated restoration company serving commercial and residential clients since 1977. It is a fully licensed, insured and bonded general contractor providing restoration services ranging from simple water damage to reconstruction after a major fire. Headquartered in Greensboro, NC, Disaster One also has offices in Charlotte, Fayetteville, Raleigh, and Wilmington, NC, Myrtle Beach, SC, Roanoke, VA, Tampa, FL, and Atlanta, GA. To learn more, visit www.DisasterOne.com.
