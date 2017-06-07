News By Tag
RCom's Global Cloud Xchange collaborates with Swiss data Centre Safe Host
Through this partnership Reliance Communications will give access to corporate houses in Switzerland to the upcoming markets based in Middle East and Asia, along with India and China.
"This partnership will provide Safe Host with enhanced coverage and increased diversity options to be more competitive, especially along the emerging markets corridor, which further solidifies its position as a truly global colocation provider," the Mumbai-based telco in a statement said.
Mark Russell, Managing Director of GCX International said that the partnership with Safe Host enables Swiss companies to tap business opportunities in the fast-growing emerging markets over company's global network as well as cloud providers via GCX Cloud X platform.
"The Swiss business ecosystem is undergoing significant transformation with the rise of digital economy, advances in technology convergence, as well as the rapidly growing tech-savvy population, and it is mission critical to have a scalable and reliable infrastructure to capitalize on the next wave of globalization,"
"Our partnership with GCX means that we can provide high-performance global reach into our data centers, strengthening our ecosystem and supporting the digital strategy of our customers across multiple industries."
According to the company, GCX is the largest private undersea cable system spreading to more than 68,000 route kilometres and without any fault connected to RCom's 200,000 kilometres route of domestic optic fibre backbone.
Reference Link: http://telecomtiger.com/
