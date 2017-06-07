News By Tag
Just Ducky Tours will be part of Penguins' Stanley Cup celebration
Seven 'Ducks' to participate in Wednesday parade through Pittsburgh
"Quack, Quack, Quack…"
The chant borrowed the excitable tone and cadence of the familiar, "Let's Go Pens" cries heard throughout a Stanley Cup Championship run.
"We usually are out front, leading the parade. It's just such a big event," said Chris D'Addario, who with Michael Cohen, co-owns Just Ducky Tours in Pittsburgh. "It's kind of cool hearing people quacking at us. Instead of saying, 'Let's Go Pens,' the people are going, 'Quack, Quack, Quack.' It's pretty neat."
The Just Ducky Tours amphibious duck boats played a big role in the Pittsburgh Penguins' 2016 Stanley Cup celebration and parade. Passengers on the "ducks" will have another opportunity to hear Pens fans "quacking up" during this year's parade in honor of the Stanley Cup title coach Mike Sullivan's team clinched in Game 6 against the Predators on Sunday night in Nashville.
The parade is set for Wednesday, beginning at 11 a.m. in downtown Pittsburgh. Just Ducky Tours once again will play a significant role while carrying members of the Penguins front office and administrative staff as well as family members of players and coaches.
"We will use our entire fleet of seven ducks in the victory parade," said Christina Robertson, who manages the business. "This is an exciting time."
Just Ducky Tours has been a part of the Penguins championship parades last year and in 2009, making this year somewhat of a three-peat for the business celebrating its 20th anniversary.
In the past, D'Addario said, the players rode in convertibles and trucks through the parade route while other staff boarded the ducks.
Last year, 400,000 fans watched the parade as people lined the streets while other black-and-gold-
"Everyone is just having a ball," D'Addario said. "It's like a breathless moment. It's so cool. It happens so quickly, it doesn't give anybody time to get 'too ready' for it. It's full of energy because it is so fresh."
Just Ducky Tours started with one duck boat in 1997 and has expanded to include seven of the popular, colorful vehicles. D'Addario and Cohen bought Molly's Trolleys in 2011 and have expanded from three to six of those familiar 30-seat, red vehicles that carry tourists throughout the streets of Pittsburgh. Those trolleys also will be a part of Wednesday's parade.
"The Penguins organization, the City and our team work well together. Our goal is to facilitate the event and make it better," D'Addario said. "They rely on us as a good business neighbor, and we look forward to being a part of a success story in Pittsburgh."
Of course, there are lasting memories.
"Imagine 60,000 people jammed in a stretch of about 100 feet all chanting, 'Quack, Quack, Quack.' That is really pretty cool," D'Addario said. "We are involved in the moment. The reaction we get from the crowd celebrating the moment and enjoying the moment really stands out and we are grateful for that opportunity to be a part of a championship celebration."
Watching the ducks on television is a notable perk, too.
"It's nice when you turn on ESPN later in the day and can see your ducks on the national stage," D'Addario said. "Our staff works tirelessly for 48 hours once we receive the word. There is a lot of effort put into this, and we're proud that our team gets out there to be a part of this city moment -- this Pittsburgh Penguins championship moment."
For more, visit http://www.justduckytours.com
